Flower Mound senior third baseman Jessica Antonacci throws over the head of senior pitcher Abigail Jennings for an out during Game 2 of a Class 6A area-round series against Richardson on Friday at Hebron.
CARROLLTON – After playing in the Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2021, the Flower Mound softball team suffered key injuries last season and fell short of a playoff berth following a loss to cross-town rival Marcus in a play-in game.
Flower Mound has come back a determined team, finishing in second place in District 6-6A and earning a sweep of Little Elm in a bi-district playoff series.
After rallying from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2 to complete the sweep of the Lady Lobos, the Lady Jaguars faced little resistance in their area-around series against Richardson. The Lady Jaguars outscored the Lady Eagles 19-1 to cruise to 10-1 and 9-1 run-rule wins and earn a berth in the regional quarterfinals next week against Allen or South Grand Prairie.
Senior pitcher Landrie Harris has been held to a pitch count as she recovers from an undisclosed injury. Harris is getting close to 100%, said co-head coach Mark Larriba. Harris tossed a perfect game in Game 1. She struck out 13 of the 15 batters that she faced on Thursday at R.L. Turner.
“She’s there at 100%,” Larriba said. “The test was that she threw two days in a row and she didn’t lose any velocity. We’re so blessed to have it all come the way that it has. We’re still staying diligent on the plan, but she’s there.”
Flower Mound’s offense back up Harris with 12 hits and 10 runs through the first three innings. Freshman Addison Bicknell and Harris had back-to-back, two-run singles as part of a five-run for the Lady Jaguars.
Bicknell went 3-for-3 with an RBI to pace a 12-hit attack for Flower Mound. Senior shortstop Logan Halleman was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.
Friday’s Game 2 was there for the taking.
Flower Mound held a 1-0 lead going into the third inning.
That’s where the Lady Jaguars assumed control.
Senior Jessica Antonacci hit a two-run double as part of a five-run frame for the Lady Jaguars – Flower Mound also capitalized on two Richardson errors, the second one increasing the lead to 6-0.
Halleman and senior Anna Vibral each had two hits. Senior Abigail Jennings and junior Brooke Hull held Richardson to one run and one hit over four innings before handing over the pitching duties to Harris, who tossed three scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
“I really liked the focus of these girls over these two games,” Larriba said. “COVID took everyone’s playoff experience away when they were freshmen. They went to state two years ago. Last year, we had injuries. We’re starting to dig deep and remember the feeling of what it is like.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.