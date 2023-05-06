Flower Mound Jessica Antonacci

Flower Mound senior third baseman Jessica Antonacci throws over the head of senior pitcher Abigail Jennings for an out during Game 2 of a Class 6A area-round series against Richardson on Friday at Hebron.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – After playing in the Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2021, the Flower Mound softball team suffered key injuries last season and fell short of a playoff berth following a loss to cross-town rival Marcus in a play-in game.

Flower Mound has come back a determined team, finishing in second place in District 6-6A and earning a sweep of Little Elm in a bi-district playoff series.

