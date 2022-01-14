The Colony boys basketball team has had a knack of playing in close games this season.
Thirteen of the first 19 games for the Cougars were decided by fewer than 10 points – five by three points or less. The Colony followed a similar script Tuesday, and again, came out on the right side of a highly contested affair.
The Cougars made enough plays down the stretch to secure a 44-36 District 10-5A home win over McKinney North.
The game was up for grabs throughout.
The Colony held a slim 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Cougars increased that advantage in each of the last three quarters of play.
Grayson Ryan poured in a team-high 16 points in the victory, followed by 11 from Jaidyn Cotto. The Colony (10-10 overall, 3-1 district) overcame a 24-point standout performance by North’s Dylan Frazier, the reigning 10-5A MVP.
It was the second straight game for the Cougars that was decided by less than 10 points. On Jan. 7, The Colony outlasted Sherman 62-59.
The Lady Cougars also emerged victorious, earning a 44-25 victory over the Lady Bearcats that same night.
Kahlen Norris led the way with 15 points and five rebounds. Lani Berg contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Rayna Williams came close to recording a double-double, as she had 11 rebounds and seven points.
On Tuesday, The Colony girls battled Class 5A’s No. 3-ranked team in McKinney North. But in the end, the Lady Bulldogs’ lethal combo of Ciara Harris and Kaelyn Hamilton proved too much for the Lady Cougars to overcome in a 47-29 loss.
Hamilton led all scorers with 20 points, while Harris poured in 18 points.
Williams and Katherine Mejia each scored 10 points for The Colony (7-9, 2-4).
The Colony returns to the hardwood Tuesday at Lovejoy. The girls’ game tips off at 5:45 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.