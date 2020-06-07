Nearly 20 years ago, The Colony’s boys basketball team made a run to the 2001 state tournament and was ranked as one of the best teams in the country. As part of a series regarding the team, The Colony Courier-Leader takes a look at two coaches from that team: Cleve Ryan and Tommy Thomas.
Two coaching figures from the 2001 The Colony boys basketball team have been steady forces leading the way for the Cougars on the court over the last three-plus decades.
Tommy Thomas, the head coach on that team, and Cleve Ryan, now the Cougars’ current head coach and an assistant on that 2001 team, have guided the program to high levels of success during their tenures in the one-school town and brought them to the highest of levels on numerous occasions.
During their tutelage of over 30-plus combined years, The Colony has multiple state tournament runs and more than 18 playoff appearances as the program has become a consistent postseason force year in and year out.
And the two have a strong relationship that continues to this day.
“I think there’s a very good relationship and trust factor between the two of us,” Thomas said. “He’s always honored me by not only allowing me to still be part of the program as far as going to watch the games and asking my opinion about certain things. But just watching his growth as a coach and watching his success. He’s had tremendous success there and has been there as many years almost as I was.”
Thomas, who spent 17 years as the head coach, has left a legacy that continues to this day and was a strong presence in his players’ lives well after their high school careers were done.
As the head coach, Thomas went 397-195 during his career at The Colony – a time that included 10 playoff trips, 15 winning seasons and that special state semifinals berth with two NBA players — Deron Williams and Bracey Wright – on the roster in 2001.
After those days, he spent some time out of coaching to watch his daughter play.
“The way the district worked then was she would have played opposite sides of us,” Thomas said. “After 25 years of being with everybody else’s, I felt like I kind of owed it to her to be with her.”
But then an opportunity later came in 2005 that brought Thomas back into the basketball ranks to help those two soon-to-be professional basketball players in Williams and Wright, who both were tabbed among the best players in the country while at The Colony.
Bruce Weber, who was Williams’ coach at Illinois for his final two seasons, reached out to Thomas and became the reason they got involved in the agent business, according to Thomas.
“He had called and said that the runners, guys chasing Deron for other agents were just becoming a real distraction and he asked if we could organize that and just clear everybody, so that they came through me and that kind of deal, and Deron’s mom trusted me in that regard and Deron as well,” Thomas said.
So, with Weber – who is still good friends with Thomas and partners on cattle with them to this day – reaching out, the wheels were really set in motion.
Thomas’ best friend, Bob McClaren, was the president of the Houston Astros. Thomas had moved to Houston and started doing some venture capitalist work together, and then Williams and Wright were coming out of college for the 2005 NBA draft.
“Being president of the Astros, he had done a million contracts and stuff, and he said, ‘Hey, if you want to start a sports business, we could do that,’” Thomas said. "He was a lawyer. He said, ‘I’ll do the contracts and you do the rest.’ So, we started a sports business and hired this marketing group to help us.
There began McClaren Sports, which went on to have some big-name individuals over the years, with names like Rick Majerus and Bill Self – Williams’ coach his freshman year at Illinois - on that list.
McClaren Sports was involved in the lives and careers of Williams and Wright for some time, and they saw firsthand just how special the basketball careers of those two would be for years to come. Williams played more than 10 years in the NBA and was a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, while Wright spent a few years in the NBA before carving out a long and successful career overseas.
What that all showed was just how strong the relationship and trust was between everyone involved from the early 2000s days of The Colony basketball.
“I think it’s just unique that the relationships that we all had, and they had a head coach and players that everybody trusted each other, everybody supported each other,” Ryan said. “That business and that side of things is very different than high school. For them to put their trust, back and forth, and for them to work with each other was — even though it wasn’t their entire careers or anything, it was for a short time — it was probably the most important time right there at the very beginning.
To have coach Thomas there was a blessing for all of us. We all got to stay involved in a lot of different ways.”
And then, following the days of Thomas’ days as The Colony’s head coach, Ryan – another humble, down-to-earth coach – kept the tradition going and forged his own legacy at The Colony.
Ryan was once a seventh-grade basketball coach when Thomas was there, worked his way up the ranks into a varsity assistant and later a head coach in a career that has seen the Cougars make playoff runs left and right.
With Ryan as coach, The Colony made the state semifinals in 2010 and has two trips to the regional tournament.
“He’s had tremendous success there and has been there as many years almost as I was,” Thomas said. “I think that he’s coming up on, maybe this is his 16th year or something like that. He just finished and I was only there 17. It’s really cool to get to see a guy that you had as a seventh-grade coach work his way up and then get to be the head coach and certainly to have the career and the success that he’s had is just, he deserves every bit of it. He’s just a great, great human being. He’s just a good person and he’s a great role model.”
One The Colony senior who recently committed to college basketball, Michael King (York College), said Ryan’s impact goes well beyond the basketball court.
“He showed me that it’s more than just basketball, because we did a lot of stuff off the court,” King said. “We got to feed the homeless. We had a lot of team outings, so he just showed that he’s really there for me and he really wanted to help.”
Those two, with all of their success, have seen the program flourish and legacies that remain on the campus forever.
One of those is the gymnasium being named after Thomas, the Tommy Thomas Gymnasium, an honor that is hard for Thomas to describe.
“It was really overwhelming,” Thomas said. “You never anticipate anything like that. I thought maybe a broom closet, something like that or the equipment room, but a gym – that was an amazing thing and I’m very, very appreciative of that. The community just meant so much to me. I love that school.”
