The Lake Dallas cross country team has noticed significant gains in their performances over the last two weeks.
That improvement was rewarded with a pair of top-20 finishes at the Showdown at Sabine Creek Ranch on Thursday in Royse City.
Cole Schnurbusch, a junior, placed third overall in a time of 17:58.89. Senior Isabella DiDonato added another top-20 finish to what has already been a solid season for her, placing 18th in 22:43.
Riggs Billingsley, a junior, took 33rd (20:29.75) and freshman Guy Giorgio finished two spots behind Billingsley in 35th (20:32.11). Gavin Pearson, also a freshman, placed 48th (21:30.61). Seniors Ethan Fink (21:52.75) and Gabriel Montes (21:56.68) took 51st and 54th, respectively.
Lake Dallas finished in sixth place in the boys team standings with 154 points. Midlothian, with 62 points, won the team title.
This performance comes five days after just about everyone for the Falcons ran a personal-best time at the MileSplit Invitational at South Lakes Park in Denton on Sept. 11.
Schnurbusch set the pace for Lake Dallas, clocking a time of 17:43. Giorgio crossed the finish line in 20:19. Pearson had a time of 21:46. Montes finished in 22:56. Caden King clocked a time of 26:04.
On the girls’ side, DiDonato came in 21:24, while Bidwell posted a time of 23:10.
“We had a pretty good outing,” said Brian Cooper, Lake Dallas head coach. “It was a pretty flat and fast course. I think almost everyone that raced had a PR. Bella and Cole had around a 40-second improvement from last meet to this meet.”
