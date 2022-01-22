COLLEYVILLE – The Colony head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray would be ecstatic if his Lady Cougars scored six goals in every match. But with the start of district play less than one week away, Ray is just happy to see his team clicking on offense.
The Lady Cougars were firing on all cylinders Thursday, cruising to a 6-0 win against Henderson in the Colleyville Heritage Tournament. Freshman Natalie Hernandez scored two goals and added two assists. Junior Kristen Sueltz scored twice in the second half, the first on a penalty kick.
It was the third consecutive game that The Colony (6-1-2) has scored at least six goals. The Lady Cougars posted a 7-0 shutout of Irving on Jan. 17, and six days earlier on Jan. 11, recorded a 7-1 victory over Sunnyvale.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on just how I like offense to be played,” Ray said. “We have different people scoring every game now. Our defense does a great job and that allows our offense to be more free. Our midfield is super solid right now.
“We have some younger forwards and each day, I try to take the training wheels off and they get better and more creative. And we aren’t being selfish. We’re looking for each other. I think that’s the biggest difference right now.”
The Colony finished the tournament 3-0. The Lady Cougars squeaked out a 1-0 win over Midlothian on Saturday. Shelby Smith accounted for the only goal. Goalkeeper Cadence Tischler earned her fourth straight shutout. Smith added two goals in Friday's 5-0 shutout over South Grand Prairie.
The Colony came out the aggressor Thursday.
Playing into the wind in the first half, the Lady Cougars led 2-0 less than five minutes into the match. A well-timed cross from the left wing by Hernandez led to an easy goal for junior Sarah Baugh. The Colony took a 2-0 lead after a turnover by Henderson led to a goal by Hernandez.
“We like to go against the wind,” Ray said. “It works for us, for some reason. To do what we did is exactly how we drew it up this afternoon. I always want to attack fast. I don’t want to sit there and see how the game is going to build up. If we could pressure on right way, let’s do it.”
Henderson nearly made it a one-goal game later in the first half, but Tischler made a diving save to her right to keep The Colony’s 2-0 lead intact.
Great individual dribbling by junior Brianna Ortega led to The Colony's third goal. She spun around two Lion defenders as she moved up the field and the ball eventually found the feet of junior Gianna Bienati. Bienati kicked the ball low right side for a goal and a 3-0 lead for The Colony.
Sueltz scored twice in the second half. She converted a penalty kick after she was fouled 15 yards away from the net early in the second half for a 4-0 lead. Later, she redirected a shot by Hernandez inside the right post for a 5-0 lead.
Hernandez capped off the scoring with a redirect.
“She’s super coachable,” Ray said of Hernandez. “That goal that we scored in the first minute of the game with my outside wingers, it was something that we talked about today. It was exactly what I was looking for. It was just perfect. She’s got a bright future.”
Sueltz three goals in The Colony’s win against Sunnyvale and added two goals and an assist in the win over Irving. Baugh finished with two goals in the Lady Cougars’ triumph against Irving, while Taryn Sueltz had three assists.
The Colony concluded the tournament with games against South Grand Prairie and Midlothian. The Lady Cougars commence District 10-5A play at Tommy Briggs Stadium on Tuesday versus Lovejoy. The match will kick off at 7:15 p.m.
