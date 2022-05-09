The Dallas Wings (0-1) fell to the Atlanta Dream (1-0), 66–59, at College Park Center Saturday night.
The Wings’ scoring effort was led by guard Marina Mabrey, who poured in 20 points in the season opener for Dallas. She was joined in double-figures by Wings veteran Allisha Gray, who netted 12 of her own to go along with a career-high tying three blocks. As a team, Dallas rejected seven shots, one short of the team’s 2021 season high. Rookie guard Veronica Burton made her WNBA debut and played over 21 minutes and recorded six rebounds, three steals and finished +13 on the night.
Dallas has the longest break of the season following tonight’s game and next heads to the Washington Mystics (1 – 0) on Friday, May 13. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
See what Dallas Wings head coach Vickie Johnson had to say after the game.
On the turning point of the game
“The start of the game. We didn't come ready to play, but I couldn’t tell from warmups because we had a good warmup. The game was very physical, but we can’t allow that to dictate the outcome. From the beginning, we knew they were going to be physical, and we knew what type of team they were. We needed to come in and be more focused mostly on the defensive side of the basketball. I am very surprised we didn’t defend, and we allowed our offense to dictate our defense. In the second half, we buckled down. At the end of the day, our defense is going to dictate everything we do”
On her halftime message to the team
“I told them to take pride in your defense individually and collectively. Also, to trust yourself and your teammates and make a commitment to your teammates and the organization with the right focus and energy. It’s hard to win shooting 24 percent. I was surprised we missed six free throws too because we’ve been shooting the ball well from the free-throw line in practice. We take over 100 free throws each practice and shoot a high percentage. Turnovers were surprising as well, so we need to do a better job and I need to review the tape.”
On closing the gap and then losing ground
“It’s hard to win when you only make one field goal in the third quarter. We were rushing shots and we had great looks, but we got anxious. We missed a lot of open shots and threes. We settled for jump shots instead of taking the ball to the paint.” As I said, the game was very physical. But we came back in the fourth quarter, and we buckled down we had opportunities with four minutes to go. We had turnovers and misses and an offensive foul. We just need to be more disciplined at the four-minute mark.
On Veronica Burton’s performance
“Her defense was amazing, and I haven’t seen a point guard play like that. I hate to say this, but she’s an old-school point guard that thinks of defense first and affects the game in other ways besides scoring. She didn’t score tonight, but defensively she was bringing energy to us. I was very impressed with the way she kept her poise, and she was always under control. It was different, but it was great to see her take that leadership role. This is just the tip of it and I think she can be so much better. If she continues to play like that, she’s going to be very good in this league for many years.”
On small lineups
“We had to match them. They went with a guard at the four and a rookie at the four and they’re small. They’re small, so I figured Gray could play there as well. We wanted to speed up the game and get some steals and get opportunities to get out in transition.”
On the 15-0 scoring run
“We were down around 21 points and the only thing I could think of was defense, so that’s why I went that route and that’s what brought us back. At the end of the day, Arike is the leader of this team and she’s going to play, but we have to get her to do more. She can’t get frustrated because we know referees are referees. We still need her to be Arike and do other things besides scoring. She allowed the referees to take her out of her game because she couldn’t make shots and she wasn’t getting calls. So, unfortunately, that took her out of her game. At this stage in her career, the referees are the referees and there’s nothing you can do about that but just play through it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.