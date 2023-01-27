2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 1st team offense!
QUARTERBACK: Brennan Myer, junior, Frisco Wakeland
Brennan Myer, a first-team all-district honoree, was one of the most prolific passers in the area as he completed 242-of-358 passes for 3,492 yards and 39 touchdowns and also rushed for four scores.
He threw at least three touchdowns in nine of the Wolverines’ 12 games and saved his best for the playoffs, where he completed 57-of-87 passes for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception and added a pair of scores on the ground.
QUARTERBACK: Keldric Luster, senior, McKinney
Last year’s all-area offensive player of the year thrived during his lone season behind center at McKinney, helping lead the Lions to their deepest playoff run since 1993.
Luster landed on the 5-6A all-district first team after completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback committed to SMU, Luster added 789 rushing yards and nine more scores.
RUNNING BACK: Dennis Moody, junior, Frisco Reedy
The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts.
The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
RUNNING BACK: Jayden Walker, junior, McKinney North
Walker was under the radar heading into his junior season but finished the year among the top rushers in the Metroplex. A work-horse running back who led North to a playoff appearance under first-year head coach Kendall Brewer, Walker ran for a staggering 2,107 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry along the way.
WIDE RECEIVER: Hunter Summers, senior, Prosper
When the Eagles’ passing attack was humming, it usually meant a big night for Summers, who stretched plenty of secondaries throughout Prosper’s run to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.
Summers, who’s committed to Tulane, averaged more than 17 yards per catch on the season, hauling in 69 balls for 1,178 yards and 18 touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER: Kyle Parker, senior, Lovejoy
The Leopards sported arguably the most prolific receiving corps in the state and Parker was at the heart of that group. The LSU commit logged 70 receptions for 1,077 yards and 13 touchdowns, highlighted by one of the great single-game performances in recent state history with 23 catches for 341 receiving yards against Argyle on Sept. 3. Parker added six rushing touchdowns as well.
WIDE RECEIVER: Will Nettles, junior, Dallas Christian
Nettles was the big-play threat for the Chargers and a key reason why they captured the TAPPS Division III state championship, which gave them back-to-back titles and was the 10th in the program’s history.
Nettles recorded 58 receptions for 1,455 yards and 20 touchdowns on the outside and also averaged better than 10 yards on the ground with 18 carries for 205 yards and three scores.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Scotty Parker II, senior, Lewisville
A big and athletic offensive line was the cornerstone of Lewisville’s offense. They paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers and were solid in pass protection. Parker II, the Farmers’ starting center, anchored the middle of the line.
Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, he finished with a 94% season grade, didn’t allow a sack and had 82 knockdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Chimdia Nwaiwu, senior, Coppell
The Cowboys had one of the more explosive offenses in the area. A huge reason why Coppell averaged 408 yards and 36 points per contest was the play of Nwaiau.
Named a unanimous first-team selection in 6-6A, Nwaiwu, a Stephen F. Austin commit, averaged 8.1 knockdowns per game and didn’t commit a false start. He finished his high school career as a two-time all-6-6A first-team selection.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Connor Stroh, senior, Frisco Wakeland
The Wolverines qualified for the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season behind one of the most potent offenses in the area.
Stroh was one of the key reasons for that success.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Tyler Mercer, junior, Prosper
One of the hallmarks in Prosper’s run to the state semifinals was dominant play in the trenches and that was particularly the case on the offensive side of the ball.
A unit that has churned out its share of college prospects over the years, the Eagles were in good hands at left tackle with Mercer, who was voted as 5-6A co-offensive lineman of the year after allowing zero sacks across 15 starts.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Zach Moore, senior, Sachse
Moore, who has signed to continue his playing career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, was a first-team all-district honoree, an academic all-district selection, and was named the team’s offensive lineman of the year.
The 6-5, 315-pound tackle recorded 95 pancake blocks and graded out at 95% to help Sachse average better than 300 yards and 33 points per game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.