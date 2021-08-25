For as good as The Colony volleyball team has started this season, the only thing that second-year head coach Rachel Buckley has wanted to hear from her Lady Cougars is how much they believe in the improvement that they have made.
It was heard loud and clear at last weekend’s Planet Volleywood Tournament.
The Colony went 7-2 over the course of the three-day tournament that was played at Berkner High School to finish second overall.
"That was probably coolest part of it, is that they're seeing it all on how far they have come,” Buckley said. “They still know that they’ve got a lot to work on. It was cool as a coach to see that they were not angry, just more upset. It was good for them to see them compete at the highest level. The fact that they are starting to see and believe it means everything to me as a coach."
Perhaps the most impressive victory for The Colony (13-5) came in the form of a 2-1 win (12-25, 27-25, 25-19) against Kennedale, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, in the quarterfinals of the gold bracket.
The Lady Cougars rode the momentum of that win to a 2-0 victory (25-19, 25-19) over Woodrow Wilson in the semifinals, setting up a rematch against a Frisco Independence squad that The Colony lost to 2-0 (20-25, 20-25) on the previous day in pool play.
The Colony (13-5) dug itself an early hole in the first-place match but fought back to win the second set before Independence eventually won the match in three sets (25-11, 24-26, 25-20).
“This match showed how much they are fighters and are gritty,” Buckley said. “The conditioning that they have put in really showed up in some of matches. Teams can get tired legs on the third day of a tournament, but they just kept playing well.”
To open tournament play, The Colony won all three matches on the first day of pool play on Aug. 19 rather easily, defeating Rowlett 2-0 (25-10, 25-8), Mesquite Poteet 2-0 (25-19, 25-17) and Dallas Molina 2-0 (25-11, 25-6).
The Lady Cougars went 2-1 on the second day of pool play, topping Longview in two sets (25-12, 25-19), losing to Independence 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) and topping Ranchview 2-0 (25-13, 25-8).
Tuesday’s match between The Colony and Newman Smith was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within Smith’s program. The match will not be rescheduled.
The Colony was scheduled to play in the three-day Argyle Tournament from Friday-Saturday. The Lady Cougars will return to action Tuesday at Royse City. The match begins at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.