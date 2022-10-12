Amaya Jones

As The Colony volleyball team struggled to a 4-5 start to begin District 9-5A play, Lady Cougars head coach Rachel Buckley felt that her team was too timid when it came to serving.

And while The Colony still faces an uphill battle in an attempt to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season, the Lady Cougars felt a lot more confident about their serving following Tuesday’s home match against district rival Creekview. The Colony recorded 13 service aces in posting a 25-12, 25-14, 25-7 victory over the Mustangs.

