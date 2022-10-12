As The Colony volleyball team struggled to a 4-5 start to begin District 9-5A play, Lady Cougars head coach Rachel Buckley felt that her team was too timid when it came to serving.
And while The Colony still faces an uphill battle in an attempt to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season, the Lady Cougars felt a lot more confident about their serving following Tuesday’s home match against district rival Creekview. The Colony recorded 13 service aces in posting a 25-12, 25-14, 25-7 victory over the Mustangs.
Final: @TCCougarVB sweeps Creekview 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-7). Lady Cougars ride hot serving by Makena Ondreyka and Josie Bishop to earn the victory. Kaitlyn Pryor has the 13th ace of the match for The Colony to polish off the win for the Lady Cougars. pic.twitter.com/vUNxXukukL
“That is something that I’ve been waiting to see again, is our confident, aggressive serving,” Buckley said. “That is something that makes us a strong team. That is one of our biggest strengths, and to see it come back to light tonight was a huge relief for me.”
It didn’t take long for The Colony (17-10 overall, 5-5 district) to set the tone behind the service line – one play, in fact. Senior Grace Witham spotted an ace on the first point of the game. But what occurred a couple of minutes later showed how good the Lady Cougars can be when they are on their game with their serves.
Junior outside hitter Josie Bishop unleashed a variety of jump serves to keep Creekview off its defensive game. Bishop used a combination of hard serves and ones with lower velocity to get The Colony in a groove. The Lady Cougar junior recorded four aces in a span of five points – including three straight – as The Colony took a 13-4 lead in the first set.
“She is very deceptive when she does go short because she is really good when she goes back there with her full approach,” Buckley said. “We pride ourselves on being able to serve to a particular spot. That is something that Josie displays every time she goes up there.”
Not only was Bishop serving up aces, she was dominant at times with her hitting and provided an effective block at the net.
Creekview (8-28, 2-8) fell behind 7-3 in the second set following multiple hitting errors, but the Mustangs got to within 9-7 on a block by junior Naiyah Woodard. But more hitting, passing and serve-receive errors did in the Mustangs on Tuesday.
The Colony senior Miranda Garcia buried a kill on the very next point, and that was all the Lady Cougars needed to get on a roll. Garcia and junior Makena Ondreyka each had an ace later on in the set as The Colony finished the game on a 16-7 run.
Aces continued to be wild for the Lady Cougars in the third set. Senior Kaitlyn Pryor served the first eight points, which included an ace, for a quick 8-0 lead for The Colony. After she missed a serve on the ensuing point, the public-address announcer complimented Pryor on her run behind the service line, saying “that was eight straight points that Kaitlyn Pryor served.”
“Kaitlyn is one of the most selfless kids that we have on our team,” Buckley said. “If I need her to hit outside, she’ll hit outside. If I need her to hit inside, she’ll hit inside. If I need her to come in and be serving and be a DS, she’ll do that. If I need her to set the ball, she’ll come in and do that. She does whatever her role is and in 12 hours can do something different. She has never complained, never used it as an excuse, has never given me an attitude. She has developed immensely as a leader and a player.”
It wasn’t just Bishop and Pryor that delivered behind the service line Tuesday. Ondreyka, who has received playing time at various times, joined in on the fun. The Colony junior served four aces in a row to give the Lady Cougars a 13-1 lead. Senior Sophie Gray followed with a kill on the very next point.
And while Tuesday’s victory was a great confidence booster for The Colony, the Lady Cougars know that their playoff fate will be determined by how well they fare against Frisco (Oct. 18), Frisco Lone Star (Oct. 21) and Frisco Wakeland (Oct. 25).
The Colony is 0-3 against the Raccoons (6-4), Rangers (8-2) and Wolverines (10-0) in District 9-5A action this season. Frisco occupies fourth place in the conference standings.
“It’s literally everything,” Buckley said. “We have to beat every Frisco school. It has to happen. We have to take care of business next week. There is no other option. This is life or death. If we do, we get to go. If we don’t, we won’t. Our season literally rides on it.”
Sweep!!: See the best photos from The Colony's win over Creekview
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.