The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways.
After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
A big reason behind Little Elm’s improvement has been the play of junior middle blocker Quinn Brignac. An honorable-mention all-district selection a year ago, she is a team captain and a go-to player when it comes to kills, blocks, digs and serving.
In July, Brignac and The Colony junior pin hitter Josie Bishop helped to deliver a ninth-place finish for Frisco Flyers-APX in the 17U Division at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Indianapolis.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Brignac talks about her experience competing at the USA National Championships, her role as a team leader for Little Elm, new Lady Lobos head coach Kelly Covert and her favorite collegiate athlete.
SLM: Your club volleyball team participated in the USA Volleyball Nationals in Indianapolis this summer. Describe that experience.
QB: I thought it was a really good experience because we worked really hard the whole season. And to see it come together and the bond that we had built over the season was a really good moment for us.
SLM: Last year was your first year playing at the varsity level for Little Elm. How would you describe the transition to the varsity level has been for you?
QB: It’s been really good, especially because we’ve had a much better season than last year.
SLM: Lady Lobos head coach Kelly Covert said that she looks up to you because of your leadership. In what ways do you try to help lead the team?
QB: I help motivate, especially when we’re down in sets. I help encourage bringing up everyone’s spirits in the hard moments. Even in the good moments, I try to be there for my team.
SLM: Kelly Covert is in her first season as Little Elm head coach. What has she brought to the team?
QB: Her positivity is the best thing that she’s brought to this team, especially with a losing season last year. She’s brought so much positive energy. I think that’s been a boost in confidence for us.
SLM: What things did you work on during the summer to help prepare you for your junior season with Little Elm?
QB: I wanted to work on my mental aspect of the game, especially when things aren’t going my way or the way that I had hoped. I still want to be there for everybody.
SLM: What made you want to play volleyball?
QB: I tried basketball the year before, and I wasn’t quite the fan. So, my mom signed me up for volleyball.
SLM: What advice would you give for someone that is playing the middle blocker position for the first time?
QB: Never giving up because it’s a really hard job and you have a lot of things to do and a lot of reading of both your side of the court and of the opponent.
SLM: Who is your favorite college or professional athlete?
QB: Logan Eggleston. She plays at the University of Texas. I love her spirit. She’s just so hyped up when she gets big kills. And she has a lot of production for her team.
