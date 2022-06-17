The Colony softball team has been a model of consistency.
The Lady Cougars won their first state title in 2017 and finished as a state semifinalist in 2019. This year, The Colony added to its storied history in softball by qualifying for the playoffs for the 11th straight season – with the exception of the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and advancing to the regional semifinals.
All of that success didn’t go unnoticed.
Softball coaches in District 10-5A recently held a meeting to vote on the all-conference softball team. After all of the votes were cast, The Colony was rewarded for yet another successful year on the diamond. The Lady Cougars had a total of 10 players land on the all-10-5A team, which included a pair of superlative winners.
Alum Olivia Wick, who split playing time between center field and first base, garnered utility player of the year honors, while senior Payton Blanco was bestowed with co-catcher of the year – an award that Blanco shared with Lovejoy’s Sydney Bardwell.
Wick, a four-year varsity player and Regis University signee, was a force at the top of the Lady Cougars’ lineup, hitting at a .420 clip with two home runs, 22 RBI and 41 runs. She had a .941 fielding percentage and committed just four errors all season.
Blanco, meanwhile, drove in 14 runs with one home run. Defensively, she fielded at a .947 clip. She spent most of the season behind the plate before moving to center field during a bi-district playoff series against Frisco Reedy. The Lady Cougars defeated Reedy (4-3, 7-6), Creekview (9-1) and Frisco Memorial (5-0, 6-5) during the playoffs before losing in three games to Royse City (5-3, 3-2, 8-6) in the regional semifinals.
Junior Allyson Acosta, senior third baseman Kaitlyn Moeller, junior shortstop Sabrina Wick, senior catcher/first baseman Sydney Young and alum pitcher Tamya Waiters cracked the first team.
Acosta recorded a .340 batting average with 14 RBI and 16 runs while committing just three errors all season. Moeller provided a big source of power in the middle of the Lady Cougars’ batting order, posting a .412 batting average with 14 doubles, three home round-trippers to go along with a team-best 28 RBI.
Wick, meanwhile, was a key cog in The Colony’s playoff run, recording 10 hits in eight games, including three triples and a home run in the Lady Cougars’ fourth-round series against Royse City. For the season, she hit a team-best .514 with 25 RBI and 44 scored, while posting a .921 fielding percentage.
Young also had a key moment in The Colony’s extended playoff run, hitting a three-run home run in the Lady Cougars’ 5-0 win over Memorial in Game 1 of their regional quarterfinal series. Overall, she hit .367 with team highs in home runs (five) and RBI (40).
Waiters earned DFW Fastpitch Association 5A player of the year honors in her only season with The Colony, and she was a big reason why the Lady Cougars went 24-10-1. She posted a .292 batting average with 16 errors, and on the mound, went 21-6 with a 1.99 earned-run average as well as 213 strikeouts to accompany four shutouts and three no-hitters.
Senior second baseman Madison Levsey earned a spot on the all-district second team. During The Colony’s Game-1 win over Reedy, she hit an inside-the-park home run and threw out the potential game-winning run at home plate. For the season, she hit .357 with two home runs to accompany 23 RBI and 23 runs.
Rounding out the list of all-district selections for The Colony are junior Leanna Guerra and alum outfielder Ella Anderson. Guerra had a home run in the Lady Cougars’ eight-run area-round win over Creekview. She finished the season with eight RBI and 12 runs. Anderson didn’t commit an error all season.
Denison alum Ashlinn Hamilton was bestowed with district MVP.
In just its second season as a program, Rock Hill won the 10-5A title and made an appearance in the state tournament for the first time. The Blue Hawks had five superlative winners on the all-10-5A team. Veronica Cully garnered offensive player of the year. Jolie Malan was named the defensive player of the year. Grace Berlage earned pitcher of the year honors. Her sister, Ella Berlage, was named newcomer of the year. Head coach Leigh Anne Budd is the coach of the year.
