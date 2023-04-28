The Colony alum Christian Gonzalez, an Oregon cornerback, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Gonzalez collected four interceptions, 50 tackles and seven passes defended in his one year at Oregon after transferring from Colorado. That earned him first-team All-Pac 12 honors from league coaches. He was named to the second team by The Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.
In addition to his accolades, Gonzalez’s NFL combine performance was one of the best among defensive backs. Gonzalez ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and had a 41.5-inch vertical jump. He measured in at 6-1 and 197 pounds. His athleticism score ranked fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine, according to NFL.com.
Gonzalez joins a Patriots defensive backs unit that includes Jalen Mills, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones. The Patriots forced 30 turnovers during the 2022 season, but New England went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
Gonzalez said during Thursday's post-draft press conference on Patriots.com that "I just want to come in, and compete and learn." He was giddy that his head coach is Bill Belichick, who has coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles since the 2001 season.
"I'm really excited to play for him," Gonzalez said. "You can't really really get a better coach than that."
