The Colony alum Christian Gonzalez, an Oregon cornerback, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Gonzalez collected four interceptions, 50 tackles and seven passes defended in his one year at Oregon after transferring from Colorado. That earned him first-team All-Pac 12 honors from league coaches. He was named to the second team by The Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

