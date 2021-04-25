A large snow storm engulfed the state of Texas just as The Colony senior catcher Christian Matthews arrived in Georgetown during the middle of February to make an official visit to Southwestern University.
“When I was going down there, it was just when it came in,” he said. “We just made it work. I’m still glad that they managed how to figure it out.”
Snow storm and all, Matthews left Georgetown with a positive opinion of the campus as well as the Pirates’ baseball program – so much so that he gave a verbal commitment to continue his baseball and academic endeavors at Southwestern University.
Wednesday afternoon, Matthews completed the final step of the recruitment process. Surrounded by members of the Cougars’ coaching staff, his parents, Chris and Kim, and friends, he signed a National Letter of Intent on a table that was placed in front of home plate at Cougar Field.
Southwestern is an NCAA Division III baseball program and is led by head coach J.C. Bunch. Bunch is in his third season at the helm. He led the Pirates to a winning record in 2019 for the program’s first winning season since 2008.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s a really pretty campus, a really pretty school,” Matthews said. “The coaches are super nice. And I just liked their philosophy on playing time and how all of that worked out. The school is the right fit for me academically as well. It has the major that I want to major in, and there’s just a lot of stuff that I like about the school.”
Matthews has been preparing for the chance to compete at the collegiate level for quite some time. As a freshman, he spent time catching pitcher Blake Rogers, who at the time was playing baseball in the San Diego Padres’ organization. And, for Matthews, those sessions were more than about catching fastballs that reached as high as 94 mph.
“He’s a really cool dude,” Matthews said of Rogers. “He was throwing 93-94 miles per hour when I caught him. It was a good experience talking to him. Honestly, I was just asking him for tips on things that professional catchers would do, and I tried to incorporate it into my game.”
These days, Matthews serves as the starting catcher for a Cougars’ team that is on the cusp of winning a district title. The Colony is 10-1 in District 10-5A play and, on Tuesday, defeated Princeton, 8-3, to clinch a berth in the UIL state playoffs.
“That’s our goal, to win a district title. At least that’s one of my goals,” Matthews said. “But, as a playoff team, we feel like that we can win a lot of games. I feel like that we can make a deep playoff run. That’s the goal.”
