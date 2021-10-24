The motto for The Colony boys cross country team is “Small in numbers, but big in effort.”
“We have a running joke inside our team that we have an incredibly small roster,” said senior Dylan Judelson. “There are only 20 of us total, boys and girls. We just push hard every day to be the best that we can be."
Devon Judelson, a junior and younger brother of Dylan, believed starting from the first meet of the season at the Hebron Hawk Friday Night Invitational at McInnish Park in Carrollton that the Cougars were capable of making a good postseason run. Dylan placed 14th overall that night and Devon took 23rd overall while competing against several Class 6A schools as well as District 10-5A rival and state-ranked Lovejoy.
While those finishes might not be eye-opening, The Colony junior Brandon White didn’t want anyone outside of the program to judge the Cougars based on that meet alone. He knew that The Colony was far from a finished product. It was the work that the Cougars were putting in behind the scenes that he believed would pay off down the road.
What gave White such confidence about his teammates? A great work ethic.
“Unmatched,” he said. “We're unlike any other team.”
The Colony realized its true potential Sept. 25 at the Flower Mound Cross Country Invitational, where the Cougars placed second and finished ahead of 6A school Marcus in the team standings.
“After that meet, we knew that we had the potential to go to state,” Dylan said.
There is still one more step that The Colony needs to take in order to qualify for the state meet. The Cougars will need to place in the top four at next week’s Region II-5A meet, set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. If The Colony finishes in first, second, third or fourth place, the Cougars will qualify a boys team for the state meet for the first time since 2015.
"We saw what we can do at district and what we can do at regionals,” said junior Tyler Cross. “I think that we're definitely capable of doing it, which is making it to state. It would be amazing. It would be great."
The Colony punched its ticket to the regional after finishing in second place at last week’s 10-5A meet at Myers Park in McKinney – a much more satisfying result for the Cougars after they only qualified Devin for regionals while finishing in third place, which in a normal year, would have advanced The Colony to the second round of the postseason.
"That felt awful because we had worked so hard,” Devon said. “It really broke us down. I was grateful that I was able to go to regionals individually, but it would have been much better as a team."
That’s a scenario that the Cougars don’t have to worry about this year as Dylan will get to run with all of his teammates in Grand Prairie. He ran to second overall at the district meet in a time of 16:11.6 and kept it close with Lovejoy’s Tate Barr until the final half-mile of the race.
"Of course my goal going in was to beat Tate,” Devon said. “The first mile or two, I was leading the whole time. It felt good and I had Tate running close and Gabe (De La O of Prosper Rock Hill) was running with us for a while. But I knew that it would be between me and Tate. Tate took the lead but I stayed with him the whole time. I was going to kick it in at the last 400, but unfortunately, I rolled my ankle again. He got away from me."
It was a balanced team effort for the Cougars, who placed three runners in the top 10. Dylan was eighth and sophomore Adam Medina placed ninth. White took 12th with a 17:20.7.
"Everything felt great,” Devon said. “The atmosphere was awesome. Some of us didn't get the time or place that we wanted. We still knew that we did what we needed to do and there is still some things that we need to do."
