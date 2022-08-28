Sophie Smith

The Colony senior setter Sophie Smith helped to lead the Lady Cougars to their first playoff berth since 2019 last season.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

The Colony volleyball team came into this season with high expectations.

Last year, the Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And with a majority of its roster returning from a bi-district finalist appearance, The Colony is eager to build on that finish this season.

