The Colony volleyball team came into this season with high expectations.
Last year, the Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And with a majority of its roster returning from a bi-district finalist appearance, The Colony is eager to build on that finish this season.
So far, the Lady Cougars are doing just that as they are off to an 11-4 start. Two weeks ago, The Colony won the Crowley Eagles Tournament. Last weekend, the Lady Cougars won four of their six matches at the Allen Texas Open to earn 11th place, which included victories against Bishop Lynch, Plano, Frisco Lone Star and Wylie East.
A big reason behind The Colony’s upward trajectory is the play of senior setter Sophie Smith. Named the district’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore and a second-team all-10-5A nod during her junior season, she has become one of the most feared setters in the area.
Smith has elevated her game this season. Now in her third season as the setter for The Colony, she has demonstrated great ability to quickly read opposing defenses and make snap passes to her teammates and keep opposing teams off guard.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Smith talks about the success of the growth of the Lady Cougars and her experience competing in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Indianapolis.
SLM: The Colony is off to a great start this season. Your team won the Crowley Eagles Volleyball Tournament two weeks ago and went 4-2 for 11th place for 11th place at the Allen Texas Open last weekend. What have those results showed about the growth of the Lady Cougars?
SS: I think that it shows that we’ve really grown with our chemistry and our ability to play cohesively together. Also, we have a lot of good athleticism and talent. We’ve been able to grow over these past few years.
SLM: Last year, your team made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. How would you describe that experience?
SS: It was a cool experience. I do wish it went differently, but Frisco Reedy is in our district this year and we’re really excited to do better this year.
SLM: This is your third year with the team, which is the same amount of time that Rachel Buckley has been the head coach. How can you describe the team where it was she first arrived here to where it is now?
SS: Oh my God. Whenever she first got here, there was a lot of raw talent and athletes whose potential wasn’t being utilized. She said that she wanted to bring out the best in people. She believes in people to be their best.
SLM: In what ways do you feel like you’ve improved as a setter?
SS: I’ve gotten a lot more coachable on the court, being a leader on the court. I’ve proven that I can control the tempo on the court and set up the different hitters and know each hitter personally and what they like and make the sets better for them?
SLM: The Colony lost some key contributors from last season’s team to graduation, including middle blockers Natalie Hawkins and Lily Quinones. However, Kaitlyn Pryor, Kylee King and Miranda Garcia have filled that role exceptionally this season. What have those three players as well as defensive specialist Marisa Gallardo done to help make for a seamless transition?
SS: It’s been awesome. They’re really good athletes and they’re good people to be on the same team with. It’s been really good so far.
SLM: What made you interested in becoming a setter?
SS: I started a little bit later than my peers. I wanted to be a setter because they touch every ball. I thought that I would get everyone the ball being a setter. I just ended up being a setter.
SLM: Have any colleges been talking with you about playing volleyball for them?
SS: I’ve been talking to a few, but I’m not sure yet.
SLM: You and Lady Cougars teammate Grace Witham helped to lead the 17U Victory Black Team to fifth place in the 17U American Division at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Indianapolis in July. How would you describe that experience?
SS: It was awesome. We went into without a ton expectations because the team had people had sick and injured the whole season. We hadn’t had a tournament with everyone healthy. But it ended up being really good and really fun.
