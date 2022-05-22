McKINNEY – Softball is a game of inches.
In the case of The Colony softball team, that was the difference between the Lady Cougars having their season abruptly end and taking the lead in Game 3 of a Region II-5A semifinal series against Royse City on Saturday evening.
With the bases loaded and The Colony trailing Royse City by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lady Cougars freshman Addison Dorsey hit a line drive into right field. But Lady Bulldogs freshman right fielder Ryleigh Hewlett made an even better catch to preserve Royse City’s 8-6 win at McKinney Boyd’s Bronco Field.
“That girl made a great play,” said Deana Coleman, The Colony head coach. “It’s a game of inches. We go up by one if we get that hit and score three runs because it’s hit into the corner, and we had speed all over the base paths. But it’s a game of inches. I’m just so proud of them for fighting the whole game.”
Royse City (31-8-1) advances to its first regional final and will play Prosper Rock Hill, which will also being make its first appearance in a regional final in the school’s brief two-year history. The Colony’s season ends at 24-10-1.
Fresh off winning Friday’s Game 2 by a score of 3-2, Royse City rode the momentum of that victory into Saturday’s Game 3.
Royse City batted around in the first inning and scored five times to take a 5-0 lead. Back-to-back walks issued to Lacy Hicks and Ryley Lance to commence the inning led to big things for the Lady Bulldogs. Emma Moore drove in the first two runs with a single. Nina Holm followed with an RBI sacrifice fly. Hewlett added an RBI single to make it 4-0 Royse City and force The Colony to make a pitching change.
The Colony senior Tamya Waiters entered the game for Dorsey. Dorsey lasted just 0.2 innings. Waiters gave up an RBI double to the first batter that she faced – Kaylee Schmitz – to increase Royse City’s lead to 5-0.
“There is only one way to learn, and you can’t duplicate it,” Coleman said. “You have to throw them into the fire. She was thrown into the fire, and we were hoping that she could get through one inning and save (Waiters’) legs because you see what happens to pitchers’ legs late in the game.”
Although Waiters was put in a tough spot when she entered the game, she prevented Royse City from turning it into a blowout. Waiters yielded just one run over the game’s next four innings – an RBI single to Jenna Joyce.
“I was proud of Tamya,” Coleman said. “She stepped in and played with poise and her senior leadership showed right there. I was so proud of her. She’s going to go on and do great things.”
Waiters’ poise on the mound gave The Colony a chance to mount a comeback. And the Lady Cougars did just that.
The Colony used the long ball to get back into the game. Senior Olivia Wick crushed a two-run home run in the top of the third to reduce The Colony’s deficit to 5-2. Two innings later, in the fifth, sophomore Sabrina Wick and junior Sydney Young each hit a solo home run.
The Colony got as close as 6-5 after junior Payton Blanco ripped an RBI double in the top of the sixth.
“They’re just like, ‘One at a time,’” Coleman said. “Nothing fazes them. It doesn’t matter if we’re up by five or down by five, or its 3-2 in the seventh with one out. They just keep fighting. I told them, ‘As long as y’all keep fighting, I will never have a complaint.’ Today, I don’t have a complaint. They fought all game.”
But a defensive error on a fly ball hit to center field by Royse City’s Aubrey Watkins to start the bottom of the sixth allowed the Lady Bulldogs to take the momentum. Hicks and Haley Gardella each hit an RBI single, and Royse City’s lead grew to 8-5.
Down to their last out, the Lady Cougars pieced together a two-out rally in the top of the seventh. Blanco’s RBI single brought The Colony to within 8-6. But Hewlett proceeded to reach in the air with her glove in right field and rob Dorsey of a hit for the game’s final out.
