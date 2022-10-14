Harold Gibson

The Colony junior Harold Gibson rushed for 95 yards with one touchdown in the Cougars' 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest on Friday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

JUSTIN – All The Colony wanted was one more chance to possess the ball.

Having already cut what was a 20-point lead to six with 4:24 remaining in Friday’s ballgame, the Cougars came close to making another crucial defensive stop. The Colony had tackled Northwest senior tailback Kyle Cummings 2 yards short of the first-down marker on a third-down run.

