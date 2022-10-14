JUSTIN – All The Colony wanted was one more chance to possess the ball.
Having already cut what was a 20-point lead to six with 4:24 remaining in Friday’s ballgame, the Cougars came close to making another crucial defensive stop. The Colony had tackled Northwest senior tailback Kyle Cummings 2 yards short of the first-down marker on a third-down run.
The game officials then threw a flag in the middle of the field. The Colony players pointed their hands in the direction of the Northwest, having thought it would be a holding penalty on the Texans. As the officials conferred, they subsequently called the Cougars for a 15-yard facemask.
In a contest in which Cummings finished with 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the Texan senior tacked on runs of 9 and 11 yards to allow Northwest to run out the remaining time on the game clock and earn a 35-29 victory at Northwest ISD Stadium.
“My guys were saying it wasn’t a facemask penalty. It was brutal,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “But a lot of things happened early. We got some penalties on us, and on their first touchdown, we had several penalties. But I’m proud of my kids of how they came back and fought.”
It was a crushing loss for The Colony (2-6 overall, 2-6 District 3-5A Division I) in more than one way. The Cougars came into Friday’s contest just one game behind the Texans (5-2 overall, 4-1 District 3-5A Division I) for fourth place in the district standings. But the loss eliminated The Colony from playoff contention.
Northwest appeared that it was going to win the game in runaway fashion. The Texans took a 35-15 lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jake Strong to senior wide-out Joseph Rivas with 11:13 remaining in the ballgame.
But the Cougars used a smash-mouth brand of football to dig into that lead.
After being held to six points in the first half on field goals of 42 and 52 yards by senior place kicker Edwin Lopez, the Cougars moved the ball with more efficiency during the second half. Senior Kamden Wesley, who returned to the lineup for The Colony after missing the previous three games because of an undisclosed injury, ran in from the 1 to make it a 35-22 game with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter.
Wesley shook off the rust as the game went along and went on to rush for a team-high 141 yards with one touchdown. He and junior Harold Gibson made for a strong one-two punch in the backfield for The Colony. Gibson totaled 95 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.
“I was proud of how downhill they were,” Rangel said. “I was glad to have Kam back. Harold hadn’t played tailback all year and he did a great job.”
Then, thanks to a dead-ball personal foul against Northwest on Wesley’s score, The Colony was allowed to kick the ensuing kickoff at midfield. A high bounce on a perfectly executed kick by Lopez was recovered by Cougars sophomore Jaden Rodgers at the Texan 28-yard line.
“Edwin can kick the ball anywhere,” Rangel said. “I’ve never seen anyone like him. He made a 42-yard field goal, a 53-yard field goal, made a tackle on the kickoff. He’s just a special kid.”
The Colony converted the opportunity into points. Six plays later, sophomore quarterback Carson Cox plowed straight ahead for a 1-yard touchdown.
All of a sudden, The Colony was within 35-29 with 4:24 remaining in the ballgame.
The Cougars proceeded to attempt another onside kick. Again, Lopez created a high bounce off the turf, but The Colony was unable to recover inbounds. Northwest proceeded to earn its fourth straight victory.
One of the more backbreaking moments for the Cougars in the game occurred in the final minute of the first half.
The Colony senior linebacker Devin Hensley appeared to intercept a pass thrown by Strong in the end zone. But one official ruled that Hensley didn’t secure the catch. And to make matters worse, The Colony was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Northwest was given a fresh set of downs. Two plays later, Strong found junior Cooper McComas open in the right corner of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown and a 21-6 Northwest lead.
“It was the reaction of Devin,” Rangel said. “He is one of the most high-character kids that I’ve ever coached. His reaction said it all. When I talked to him, he said, ‘Coach, it was 100% an interception.’ We’ll look at it, but there were a lot of things that were happening.
“The bottom line is if we don’t have so many penalties, we probably take a lead into halftime. Obviously, I wasn’t thrilled about the field goals. Edwin is a stud. But we didn’t score in the red zone. In a district as tough as this, you’ve got to score touchdowns.”
The Colony will play Azle next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
