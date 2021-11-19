Nine months removed from a thrilling Class 5A bi-district playoff game, The Colony and Frisco Wakeland boys basketball teams met again on the hardwood Nov. 12 in a ballgame with far fewer implications.
The Cougars gave the Wolverines all they could handle in the early going, but Wakeland pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 70-57 victory.
Last season, Wakeland fended off a spirited effort by The Colony to earn a 63-57 win in the first round of the playoffs.
On Nov. 12, The Colony played Wakeland in the comforts of Tommy Thomas Gymnasium. The Cougars fed off the energy of their home crowd to race out to a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.
Shenard Aiken had the hot hand for the Cougars and went on to finish with 17 points to pace The Colony. Jahyden Davis also hit double figures, finishing with 15 points.
Wakeland proceeded to turn the tables on The Colony in the second quarter, exploding for 28 points to rally for a 40-32 halftime lead.
The Cougars regrouped at the half and came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolverines 15-10 to trim the deficit to 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter. But Wakeland proved too much. The Wolverines finished the game on a 20-10 run to earn the 13-point win.
Wakeland was led by a strong one-two scoring punch of Michael Niemann and Luke Lee. Niemann led all scorers with 21 points. Lee poured in 20 points.
The Colony will play two games before the Thanksgiving holiday – 1:30 p.m. Monday vs. Frisco and 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Wylie. Both games will be held at Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.