The first two games of the Forney ISD Winter Classic for The Colony boys basketball team were a tale of opposite scripts.
To open pool play Thursday, the Cougars stormed out to an 18-point lead in the first half before holding off a late charge by North Forney to earn a 65-64 victory.
The Colony senior Grayson Ryan had the hot hand in the early going, scoring 18 points of the Cougars’ 33 first-point points, which included a put-back with 1:36 left in the second quarter to give his team their largest lead at 33-15.
“We’ve got several guys that are capable of hitting shots and attacking the basket,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “We’ve got four guards that are capable, and if one gets going, it gets the others going. It was kind of nice to see Grayson get going.”
But for as well as Grayson Ryan and Co. shot the ball, it was the complete opposite for the Falcons. North went ice cold from the field in the first half and had just 15 points through the first 15 minutes of the ballgame, though the Falcons did get two layups in the final 1:18 to reduce the deficit to 33-19.
The second half proved to be a different story for North. For all the shots that the Falcons missed during the first game’s 16 minutes, they couldn’t seem to miss in the second half, which allowed North to mount a furious rally.
The Falcons led three different times in the final 2:12 of the third quarter, the last of which came on a half-court heave as time expired to put North in front 48-47 going into the final eight minutes of play.
North appeared to have The Colony on the ropes after the Falcons made 3-pointer from the left corner for a 64-61 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the ballgame.
Jahyden Davis made a pair of free throws on the Cougars’ next trip up the floor, and after Jaidyn Cotto won a jump ball on the ensuing possession to award possession to The Colony, Cotto sank both free throws with 7.6 ticks left on the game clock for a 65-64 lead.
A couple of hours later, The Colony came close to erasing a double-digit deficit in a 57-51 loss to DeSoto.
Cotto sank a pair of free throws with 39.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to bring the Cougars to within 53-51, but the Eagles converted three late foul shots to hang on for the victory. DeSoto led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The loss comes two days after The Colony cruised to a 63-46 home win over Irving on Tuesday. The Cougars raced out to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Good ball movement keyed The Colony’s fast start. The Cougars made the extra pass to set up a teammate for an open shot. Grayson Ryan had the hot hand, pouring in a team-high 24 points. Davis had 13 points, followed by 12 from Cotto.
The previous weekend, The Colony went 3-1 to finish in third place at a tournament in Abilene. The Cougars defeated Plainview 66-50, Abilene 54-29 and McKinney Boyd 46-41. The Colony lost 47-44 to V.R. Eaton in the semifinals.
Cotto and Grayson Ryan were named to the all-tournament team.
“It was great for our kids to go on a trip and bond,” coach Ryan said. “We saw some good teams, different styles of basketball. We’ve got to build on that momentum and carry it over here.”
The Colony will host Sachse at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.