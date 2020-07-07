Flower Mound had a tough act to follow heading into the 2019-20 school year. The athletics program was coming off its best year ever, complete with multiple state championships, a score of deep playoff runs and the kind of well-rounded success on the playing field befitting of the top schools in the state.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic halting what had the makings of promising seasons on the soccer pitch, as well as the baseball and softball diamonds, the Jaguars still found themselves ranked among the top athletic programs in the state by school year’s end.
The UIL recently released its updated Lone Star Cup standings, the athletic body’s annual recognition of the state’s top overall high school in athletic and academic competition. Although the rankings only accounted for championships decided in the fall and winter sports, Flower Mound still checked in at fifth overall in Class 6A.
The Jaguars paved their success through postseason appearances in volleyball, football, boys basketball and girls basketball, as well as strong campaigns in cross country and swimming.
For all the history the school made in 2018-19, Flower Mound added onto that last fall by winning its first-ever playoff game on the football field. Behind the tenured quarterback-running back combo of alums Blake Short and Pierce Hudgens, plus a stifling defensive front, the Jaguars placed third in 6-6A before waging a thrilling bi-district contest against Keller.
Despite letting a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead slip away, Short and the Jaguars staged a last-minute touchdown drive that ended with the quarterback finding alum Reid Touchstone for a 3-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left for a 31-30 win.
Around that same time, Flower Mound’s volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in 6A, attempted to author some more history after capturing a state title in 2018. Running the table for a repeat district championship, the Lady Jaguars’ championship bid was halted in the regional quarterfinals by eventual title winner Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a four-set thriller.
Meanwhile, Flower Mound mustered a pair of second-place finishes on the basketball court, with the boys advancing to the area round of the postseason for just the second time since 2013.
In the swimming pool, the Lady Jaguars matched their best-ever finish at the state meet by placing third for the second year in a row. Flower Mound’s girls totaled seven finishes inside the top eight, including three that featured alum Maggie Gholston.
The Jaguars added to their decorated history in cross country with a pair of top-five team finishes for their boys and girls teams. The Flower Mound boys, led by an 11th-place run from alum Thomas Romanow, took third overall and the Lady Jaguars finished fifth — as did junior Natalie Cook in the individual standings.
Chances to further climb the ranks in 6A were put on hold in the spring. Flower Mound’s girls soccer team was nationally ranked and on the short list of undefeated teams after piecing together a masterful defensive season that resulted in only seven goals allowed in 21 matches.
The Jaguars’ baseball and softball teams were primed for big years as well, already sitting at double-digit wins before the seasons’ cancellation. Those squads should remain formidable next season but will have to wade through a revamped 6-6A that swaps in Plano ISD for the three Irving schools.
Five Athletes Who Helped Define Flower Mound’s 2019-20 Athletics Year
Abby Smith, Girls Soccer
The Lady Jaguars were in the midst of a special season prior to the cancellation of springtime sports, undefeated and nationally ranked. Smith’s work in the midfield tied Flower Mound’s tour de force together, logging 16 goals and nine assists as part of a senior campaign that netted 6-6A MVP honors. She’ll carry those talents into college at LSU.
Jeffrey Mills, Boys Basketball
Mills was at the controls of one of the area’s high-octane offenses, leading the Jaguars in scoring at 15.5 points alongside 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals. Named 6-6A’s offensive player of the year, Mills exemplified the program’s modus operandi of high IQ basketball and lights-out shooting.
Sarah Martinez, Volleyball
The Lady Jaguars have an embarrassment of riches on the outside to pile up points but just as vital over the years has been Martinez’s airtight defense on the back line. Flower Mound’s star libero capped her decorated high school career with 717 digs — nearly six per set and 17 per match — on her way to an all-state campaign.
Blake Short, Football
The Jaguars made history in 2019, winning the first playoff game in program history. Fittingly enough, it was the arm of Short that helped make that moment possible, orchestrating a last-minute touchdown drive to outlast Keller in the bi-district round. On the year, Short passed for 3,254 yards and 35 touchdowns on his way to 6-6A offensive player of the year honors.
Kayla Wallace, Softball and Girls Basketball
A multi-sport star, Wallace helped anchor the backcourt for the Lady Jaguars’ second-place basketball team, logging 7.8 points and 2.0 assists as part of an all-district first-team campaign. From there, she immediately resumed her perch as one of the longtime linchpins of Flower Mound’s softball program, batting .311 over the course of an abbreviated season and logging 14 RBIs.
