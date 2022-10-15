Lovejoy volleyball

Lovejoy sophomore Shelby Burriss, left, and the Lady Leopards are currently second in District 13-5A.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Last year produced what could be considered a competitive anomaly in District 6-6A volleyball. By regular season's end, three teams tied for first place and three others tied for fourth place. In 13 years of covering high school sports, I've never a finish that frenzied across any of the local districts.

Several of those same programs are entrenched in this year's playoff race, but that picture is becoming clearer by the week and taking on a much different shape than last season's logjam.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

