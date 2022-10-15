Last year produced what could be considered a competitive anomaly in District 6-6A volleyball. By regular season's end, three teams tied for first place and three others tied for fourth place. In 13 years of covering high school sports, I've never a finish that frenzied across any of the local districts.
Several of those same programs are entrenched in this year's playoff race, but that picture is becoming clearer by the week and taking on a much different shape than last season's logjam.
In fact, whereas the 6-6A championship hung in the balance until the final night of the district schedule, there's a high probability that will be resolved well in advance. Plano West's grasp on first place has strengthened by the week, exiting Tuesday's sweep of Lewisville with a 24-match winning streak and an unblemished 10-0 mark in district play.
The Lady Wolves have dropped only three sets across those 10 victories, with their toughest test coming in a five-set win at Coppell on Oct. 4. The win not only bumped West's cushion atop the standings to a two-game lead but secured a head-to-head sweep of the state-ranked Cowgirls, meaning that should the Lady Wolves continue their winning ways, they could clinch the outright district title following Tuesday's home match with rival Plano East.
West's last loss feels like an eternity ago, dropping five sets to a formidable Frisco Reedy bunch on Aug. 13 in just the team's fourth match of the season. A 2-2 start has swelled up to 26-2, as the Lady Wolves look to maintain their edge through the remainder of district play before carrying their momentous tear into the postseason.
Because once the tournament begins, all bets are off — particularly in a region that includes three of the top four ranked teams in Class 6A, per Texas Volleyball Insiders (No. 1 Highland Park, No. 3 West, No. 4 Prosper).
In fact, one district over in 5-6A, Prosper is in a similar position as West — alone atop the conference at 10-0, riding a gaudy win streak at 17 in a row, and having already swept its closest competition in the standings.
The same night the Lady Wolves survived their road test at Coppell, Prosper strengthened its grip on first place by topping Denton Guyer in four sets. The Lady Wildcats had previously pushed the Lady Eagles to five frames in their initial meeting, but much like West, Prosper has been a cut above the rest of the pack in 5-6A.
The Lady Eagles have dropped only four total sets through their first 10 league victories. And on the same night West could clinch a district title, Prosper could do the same while visiting Denton Braswell.
The two powerhouse programs have been in lockstep with their dominance since waging a five-set thriller on Aug. 23, won by West. Should a postseason rematch materialize, it would come in the regional quarterfinals next month.
But who else makes it?
Whereas West and Prosper are assured spots in the playoffs, plenty remains undecided elsewhere within their respective districts.
With those two atop the standings at 10-0, Coppell sits in second place in 6-6A at 8-2, while Flower Mound has enjoyed a mid-district resurgence in ascending to third at 7-3. There's a similar script playing out in 5-6A with Guyer in second (8-2) and holding a one-game lead on third-place Allen.
Those four teams all still have a head-to-head match remaining — Allen hosts Guyer on Tuesday, while Coppell and Flower Mound square off on Friday — and there's some intrigue below in the races for fourth place.
In 5-6A, it's looking more and more like that spot will come down to either McKinney or McKinney Boyd, who exited Tuesday's slate of matches tied at 5-5 and having split their head-to-head series. But while that might seem cut and dry, the advantage resides with the Lady Broncos heading into the stretch run.
Boyd began the second half of its district with a bang, avenging prior losses to Allen and McKinney to reinvigorate its playoff hopes, and the Lady Broncos have the more favorable draw to close out the regular season. Following Friday's match with Prosper, Boyd has a trio of matchups remaining against teams it defeated during the first half of the district schedule, while McKinney still has meetings with Guyer and Prosper to go.
Likewise, over in 6-6A, Marcus holds a one-game lead on East for the final playoff spot and the two teams fittingly enough wrap up the regular season against each other. The Lady Panthers can't afford to lose anymore ground in the standings for that finale to mean anything with respect to the playoff picture, and that'll be easier said than done with matches against West and Coppell still on the schedule.
The Lady Marauders, meanwhile, enter the week with matches against Lewisville and Plano — two teams it defeated during the first round of district play. If Marcus can do so again, it could lock up a playoff berth in the process unless East manages to spring an upset or two.
Key rematches looming
With just under two weeks remaining in the district schedule, Lovejoy and Celina are champing at the bit.
Those two programs made the trip to Garland last year to compete at the state tournament, with the Lady Leopards winning the whole thing in 5A and the Lady Bobcats mustering a runner-up finish in 4A.
And while both teams are shoo-ins for the postseason, whether they'll enter as district champions remains up in the air.
Lovejoy and Celina are currently in second place in their respective districts, chasing a foe they both know all too well. The Lady Leopards, who improved to 8-1 in 13-5A after sweeping Sherman on Tuesday, are a game behind first-place, district unbeaten McKinney North, while the Lady Bobcats (5-1) trail No. 3-ranked Aubrey (6-0) in 11-4A.
It's a surprisingly familiar spot for Lovejoy, which split its head-to-head series with North last year and had to do so after dropping the first meeting. With the anticipated rematch looming on Friday, the Lady Leopards have a chance to forge another tie atop the standings, while a North win can all but lock up the first outright district title in the Lady Bulldogs' history.
Celina, meanwhile, should have an equally redemptive mindset when it visits Aubrey on Friday with hopes of avenging one of just two losses on its schedule. The Lady Bobcats were blitzed on their home floor on Oct. 4, eking out a spirited first set before falling prey to a hail of Aubrey kills over the final three frames.
Despite the setback, head coach Ginger Murray exuded a bit of relief afterwards in noting that Celina's hardships that night were fixable. Friday will show how much.
Moment of truth
Although this marks the first school year where Frisco's plethora of high schools will compete in separate 5A districts, that hasn't stopped FISD from asserting its will on the volleyball court.
Between 9-5A and 10-5A, every playoff spot is currently occupied by an FISD school. District 10-5A remains an all-Frisco conference with Liberty and Independence vying for the top spot at 8-1 following Tuesday's slate of matches, followed by Lebanon Trail (6-2) and Memorial (5-4).
Over in 9-5A, Wakeland is a perfect 10-0 with a healthy lead on Lone Star (8-2), Reedy (7-3) and Frisco (6-4).
But if there's a team capable of disrupting an all-Frisco postseason from 9-5A, it's The Colony. The Lady Cougars are 5-5 following Tuesday's sweep of Creekview and embarking on what is for all intents and purposes the defining stretch of their season.
The Colony hosts Frisco on Tuesday and visits Lone Star on Friday, looking to avenge a pair of five-set losses from the first round of district play. Only one game separating the Lady Cougars from Frisco in the standings heightens the stakes for Tuesday's showdown, with a win by The Colony opening the door for no worse than a play-in game with the Lady Raccoons depending on how the remainder of the regular season plays out.
A loss, however, ends The Colony's playoff bid on the spot, and the sense of urgency isn't lost on the Lady Cougars' leader.
“It’s literally everything,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach, following Tuesday's win. “We have to beat every Frisco school. It has to happen. We have to take care of business next week. There is no other option. This is life or death. If we do, we get to go. If we don’t, we won’t. Our season literally rides on it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.