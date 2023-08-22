With another busy week of high school sports on tap, here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area at 10 of the week's standout games throughout our markets.
Volleyball
Allen vs. Lovejoy
Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Lovejoy
For two high schools separated by just a few miles, the Lady Eagles and Lady Leopards don't have a ton of recent head-to-head history on the volleyball court.
This marks just the second time Allen and Lovejoy have played each other since 2014. The Lady Leopards have won five of the past six matchups with Allen.
Volleyball
The Colony vs. Plano
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Tommy Thomas Gymnasium
The Colony gets a break in between tournaments with a home match against Plano. The Lady Cougars have won two of their last three matches, including a 3-0 sweep of Richardson Berkner on Tuesday at home.
The Colony went 2-4 in last week’s tournament at Argyle with wins over South Oak Cliff and Van Alstyne. Plano, meanwhile, finished as the runner-up at the Denton Ryan Classic that same weekend.
Football
Frisco Lone Star vs. Texas High
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park
This opening-day clash features a pair of playoff teams from a season ago that are both expected to be back in the hunt this year.
The Rangers are ranked No. 7 in the Dave Campbell Texas Football 5A Division I poll and are the preseason favorite in 6-5A Division II.
Lone Star, which has made eight consecutive playoff appearances, returns 13 starters from last year’s 9-3 team.
The Tigers are No. 16 in the DCTF 5A Division II rankings coming off a 8-3 campaign.
Texas High, who has made the playoffs in 21 of the last 22 seasons, returns 12 starters including the running back tandem of Tradarian Ball and Javari Johnson, who combined for 1,820 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
Football
McKinney vs. Longview
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
One of the top Week One games in the area, Longview makes the drive west to partake in the annual McKinney Classic against the state-ranked Lions.
Both teams have high hopes for this season and get a major test out of the gates. This one also features two of the top running backs in the state with Longview's Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma) and McKinney's Bryan Jackson (USC).
Football
Allen vs. DeSoto
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
For the second straight year, Allen opens its season against a nationally ranked opponent in the Tom Landry Classic with reigning Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto coming to town.
These two powerhouses authored quite the postseason rivalry from 2012-15, meeting in the playoffs four straight years. Allen won all four, with three of those games decided by seven points or less.
Football
Rowlett vs. Plano East
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium
This season-opening meeting features a pair of teams looking to regain their winning ways.
Both the Eagles and Panthers have had long runs where they were perennial playoff teams, but neither has made it to the postseason since 2018.
Last season, Rowlett finished in four-way tie for fourth place but was edged out on a tiebreaker. If the Eagles are going to get over the hump, they will do so with some new faces as they return only seven starters.
Plano East got off to a 3-0 start a year ago, but things went sour in 6-6A play, where they went 0-7.
The Panthers do return 13 starters from that team, including 2,000-yard passer Drew Devillier.
Football
Mesquite at Arlington
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Chactaw Stadium
The Skeeters just missed out on the playoffs a season ago and this will be a good early measuring stick against at Colts team that has made eight straight postseason appearances.
Mesquite has a solid returning corps of players with 16 returning starters, including quarterback Sir’Maje Wallace and running back Armand Cleaver.
Arlington has 17 starters back in the fold, including 10 on offense.
The one opening on that side of the ball is at quarterback, but the transition will be eased by having running back Drelon Burton, who rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Football
Lewisville vs. Naaman Foreest
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
Fresh off winning their first district title in 21 years and their first appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs since 1996, the Farmers will look to kick off what they hope will be another successful season with a victory over the Rangers.
Lewisville won last year’s meeting over Naaman Forest, 28-6, behind two rushing touchdowns apiece from rising senior quarterback Ethan Terrell and senior running back Viron Ellison. The Rangers were held scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Football
Coppell vs. Sachse
Friday, 8 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
For the sixth consecutive season, Coppell and Sachse will play each other to kick off the season. The Cowboys have won the last three meetings and scored at least 40 points in each game.
Last season, Coppell used a dominant offensive showing to earn a 56-27 victory and give Antonio Wiley his first victory as Cowboys head coach. Alum Jack Fishpaw threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, but Coppell will have a new quarterback under center, which will likely by junior Edward Griffin.
Football
Lovejoy vs. College Station
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
The second leg of the annual Tom Landry Classic is a big one featuring two of the state's top teams at the 5A level. The Leopards are ranked No. 8 in 5A Division II to begin the season, while College Station is tabbed No. 3 in 5A Div. I following a second consecutive state runner-up finish.
The Cougars return just nine starters from that squad but have talent at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, led by 2,100-yard rusher Aydan Martinez-Brown, while Lovejoy figures to contend once again with the quarterback-receiver duo of Hondo Franklin and Parker Livingstone, plus plenty of additional firepower. The Leopards won last year's meeting, 52-27.
