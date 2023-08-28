With another busy week of high school sports on tap, here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area at 10 of the week's standout games throughout our markets.
Volleyball
Plano East at Highland Park
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Highland Park
The Lady Panthers have impressed early into the 2023 season, entering last week with a 12-2 record, and Tuesday's road match against the Lady Scots should be a worthy litmus test for the team. A regional quarterfinalist last season, Highland Park has already picked up wins over defending 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage and Rockwall amid a loaded preseason schedule.
Volleyball
McKinney Boyd at Frisco Wakeland
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Wakeland
Tuesday's area volleyball slate doesn't get much better than this bout between teams ranked in the state's top five by Texas Volleyball Insiders. Boyd (No. 4 in 6A) has fared well against a tough non-district slate and gets as worthy a tune-up for District 5-6A as it could hope for in visiting a Wakeland team ranked No. 2 in 5A and coming off a regional finals run last season.
Volleyball
The Colony at Lewisville
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Farmer Activity Center
It’ll be a battle of Lewisville ISD schools at Farmer Activity Center. For Lewisville, it will be the Farmers’ final home match in non-district play. Lewisville seeks to rebuild momentum after losing to Melissa on Tuesday in three sets. Junior Shannon Skinner had five kills to pace the Farmers. The Lady Cougars are looking to turn things around after a 4-11 start and will look to do so against their fellow Lewisville ISD bunkmate.
Volleyball
Rowlett vs. Wylie East
Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Wylie East
The Eagles missed out on the playoffs last season, getting nosed out on a tiebreaker.
Rowlett’s goal is to get back and the Raiders will likely be among its fellow contenders as they are coming off a 13-3 campaign that saw the finish tied for second place.
The 9-6A season is one of the first districts to get underway, so an Eagles victory could set the tone for the next two months.
Football
Lewisville at Highland Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
One of the marquee non-district matchups in the Dallas area, Lewisville will not only look to hand Highland Park a rare home loss but also avenge its only loss of the 2022 regular season. The Highlanders won last year’s meeting, 31-17, but has to replace 18 of 22 starters from last fall. The Farmers return a majority of their starters from last season’s run to the District 6-6A title and fourth-round playoff berth.
Football
Newman Smith at Creekview
Friday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
Bragging rights in Carrollton will be on the line Friday night between these two rivals. Although the start time could be changed in the days leading off to kickoff because of excessive heat, there could be plenty of fireworks on the field between the Trojans and Mustangs. Newman Smith is coming off a six-win year for its best record since 2014, while Creekview seeks to rebound from a 0-10 2022 season.
Football
West Mesquite vs. Poteet
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
The Wranglers and Pirates might have been separated into different districts for the last two years, but they have maintained the city’s second-oldest running rivalry, with West Mesquite posting a 51-21 victory a year ago.
Both teams missed the playoffs a year ago, and whoever gets the rivalry win would get a huge boost of momentum with district play around the corner.
Football
Heritage vs. Independence
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
The Coyotes and Knights were both playoff teams last season in their respective districts and they engaged in one of the more entertaining early games a year ago, with Independence claiming a 42-39 win.
Heritage is expected to back in the hunt with 14 returning starters. There are more questions about the Knights, with only three starters back in the mix, and this will be a showcase for a number of new faces.
Football
Lovejoy at Argyle
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Even the most ardent Madden football gamer would have a hard time replicating a showdown as wild as last year's non-district clash between the Leopards and Eagles.Argyle outlasted Lovejoy 56-49 in a game where both teams combined for more than 1,400 yards of offense and scored a whopping 84 points in the first half alone. It's a tough act to follow, but both teams have the talent to produce another classic this season.
Football
Prosper vs. Sachse
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
If the opening week was any indication, the points could very well come in droves for this ballgame. Both Prosper and Sachse scored at least 40 points and racked up more than 500 yards of offense in their respective season openers, but both defenses will hope to minimize the damage after allowing more than 40 points last week as well. Prosper seeks a 2-0 start after edging out Euless Trinity, while Sachse looks to find the win column following a hard-fought loss to Coppell.
