With another busy week of high school sports on tap, here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area at 10 of the week's standout games throughout our markets.
Volleyball
Plano West vs. Bishop Lynch
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Plano West
The Lady Wolves and Lady Friars have been constants on each other's preseason schedule over the past decade, having squared off every year since 2014. This is West's final tune-up before beginning its defense of the District 6-6A title, and they'll look to stay sharp against a Lynch team that perennially stacks up among the top private school teams in the sate.
Football
Lone Star vs. Reedy
7 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Stadium
The 6-5A Division I season kicks off on Thursday with a clash of two teams expected to compete for the crown.
Reedy, the defending 6-5A Division I champion, returned eight starters on defense and that unit shined in a season-opening win over Azle, where it allowed only 171 yards.
It will need a similar effort to slow down the Rangers’ Davian Groce, who accounted for 304 total yards and two touchdowns in their season opener.
Volleyball
Reedy vs. Wakeland
5:30 p.m. Friday at Reedy
The opening day of the 9-5A volleyball season offers up a marquee match-up as preseason favorites Reedy and Wakeland square off.
Last season, the Wolverines defeated the Lions twice en route to their undefeated run to the district championship.
But it was Reedy that got the last laugh, posting a 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 victory in the Region II championship match to advance to the state tournament for the first time.
Volleyball
Allen at McKinney Boyd
Friday, 6:30 p.m. at McKinney Boyd
District 5-6A opens its volleyball schedule with a bang as state-ranked foes collide in a meeting of two of the area's best. The Lady Eagles and Lady Broncos have split their head-to-head matchups in district play each of the past two seasons, and both teams have impressed throughout this year's preseason. Friday's match features two of the top floor generals in the district in Allen's Sophia Wilson and Boyd's do-it-all star Carson Eickenloff.
Volleyball
Plano West vs. Coppell
6:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell
District 6-6A play begins with a pair of teams that made the playoffs last season. Plano West won the 6-6A title on its way to finishing the season as a regional quarterfinalist. Despite losing reigning 6-6A MVP and Pitt signee Blaire Bayless from last fall’s 31-4 team to graduation, the Lady Wolves haven’t missed a beat, as West is 13-2 to begin the 2023 season. Coppell, meanwhile, has dug out of a 1-6 start and came into last week 12-14, highlighted by a third-place finish at the San Marcos tournament.
Football
Frisco Emerson vs. Frisco Panther Creek
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
The two youngest football programs in Frisco ISD square off in non-district play for the second straight year and will do so with 2-0 records. Both teams impressed plenty during their inaugural seasons of varsity football last year, qualifying for the playoffs, but it was Emerson who got the upper hand during their first meeting, 50-28. The Mavericks are currently ranked No. 4 in Class 5A Division II, and they'll take on a Panther Creek team that didn't graduate a single player from its 2022 roster.
Football
Fort Worth South Hills vs. The Colony
7 p.m. Friday at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium
The Cougars commence District 3-5A Division I play against the Scorpions. Last season’s meeting was one-sided with The Colony coming away with a 72-0 win. The Cougars built a 65-0 halftime lead with junior rising quarterback Carson Cox throwing for two touchdowns on 8-of-11 passing for 172 yards and also rushed for 16 yards and one score, while the defense forced three turnovers. Expectations are high for the Cougars, who are predicted to finish in third place in 3-5A Division I, according to the coach’s preseason poll.
Football
Little Elm vs. Prestonwood
7 p.m. Friday, at Lions Stadium
It’s the final preseason tune-up for Little Elm before District 5-6A play begins the following week against McKinney. The Lobos are looking to rebound after they opened the season with a week-one 22-7 loss to Arlington Bowie. Little Elm will face Tulane pledge and first-year Prestonwood quarterback Kellen Tasby, who threw for 2,289 yards with 21 total touchdowns last season in his only season as the Lobos’ starting quarterback. In his first career start for the Lions, Tasby accounted for 347 passing yards and three scores in Prestonwood’s 48-19 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian.
Football
Poteet vs. Forney
7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
The Pirates and Jackrabbits were longtime district rivals, but that is no longer the case.
Still, there is history, and on top of that, Poteet will be using this game as a measuring stick as it prepares for the 7-5A Division II opener the following week.
The focus for the Pirates early on will be eliminating mistakes, as in their season-opening loss, they committed 13 penalties and turned the ball over six times.
Football
Celina vs. Prosper Walnut Grove
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Field
There's an element of the unknown in this matchup, with Celina taking on a Walnut Grove team playing just its third game ever. The Wildcats impressed in their opener by outlasting reigning Arkansas 4A state champion Malvern, which sets up a daunting run of stateside opponents that rank among the best in their classification. That includes a Celina squad tabbed No. 5 in Class 4A Division I and sure to test Walnut Grove in the trenches.
