Jordan Larson volleyball Flower Mound

Three-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson instructs a drill during the Flower Mound volleyball team camp on Friday morning.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel asked Jordan Larson, a three-time Olympic medalist, to lead a team camp for the Lady Jaguars last week for the second season in a row, Larson didn’t hesitate to confirm her desire to instruct the players.

Larson’s relationship with the Flower Mound volleyball team first came to fruition when she played with Lady Jaguars assistant coach Ebony Nwanebu in the Athletes Unlimited during the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of years ago.


