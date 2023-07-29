When Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel asked Jordan Larson, a three-time Olympic medalist, to lead a team camp for the Lady Jaguars last week for the second season in a row, Larson didn’t hesitate to confirm her desire to instruct the players.
Larson’s relationship with the Flower Mound volleyball team first came to fruition when she played with Lady Jaguars assistant coach Ebony Nwanebu in the Athletes Unlimited during the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of years ago.
Larson, who played in college for Nebraska and later won gold with the U.S. national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was hired by the Texas Longhorns as an assistant coach last year – a role that she has since given up so she can return to her alma mater in that same capacity – and it was about that time when she was asked if she could come to Flower Mound.
The connection between Larson and Flower Mound’s coaching staff and players was instant.
“Once I came here, I had a great connection with Jamie, the head coach,” Larson said. “We’ve stayed in contact ever since I left, and she asked me to come back here. It’s been awesome. I felt very welcome. It’s a great school, a great organization and I also think there is a lot of talent in the area, which is very cool.”
Larson worked with Flower Mound on a variety of drills, from hitting to passing to setting. But when it came to the message that she wanted to relay to the Lady Jaguars, having fun and not to over-think a situation on the court were the biggest points of emphasis during the week-long camp.
“I’ve been on a lot of great teams, talent-wise,” she said. “But what it comes down to is culture. ‘How can I be a good teammate? How can I get better?’ Sometimes, I think we also try to over-complicate the sport from a technical standpoint. I think less is more, even when I’m talking. I think can coaches can overload too much information. So, it’s about finding that balance between being constructive but also to the point.”
The timing of the camp worked perfectly with Larson’s busy schedule. She was off for the previous two weeks before she returns to the gym Monday to prepare for Olympic qualifiers. Larson, 36, is hopeful to compete for the U.S. in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France.
But for now, Larson is more than happy to help out Siegel, who has become a good friend over the past year.
“Honestly, that respect is already there when she walks into the gym,” Siegel said. “They already respect everything that she says because she has a resume to prove it. When you have a big resume, people are going to naturally listen and be more at ease and have trust. She does a good job with the connection with the girls. She’ll meet you where you are but she’ll says, ‘Let’s do better.’”
Flower Mound seeks to build on a strong finish from last season.
Lady Jaguars senior outside hitter Brianna Watson, an LSU pledge, said a big reason why Flower Mound went 8-2 over the final month of the season to finish in second place in District 6-6A, go two rounds into the playoffs for a 26-16 record after a 16-14 start was better team chemistry.
“We had more fun,” she said. “We had a newer team because we had a lot of seniors the year before. We had a lot of younger people, so we just had to connect better, especially with our setters.”
And with a bulk of last year’s experience returning to the fold for Flower Mound, expectations are high for a Lady Jaguar team that has six NCAA Division I commits. The Lady Jaguars are slated to open the season Aug. 7 at home against Allen. On Labor Day weekend, Flower Mound will travel to Orlando, Fla., where it will compete in a tournament.
“We were supposed to go to California, but they changed the dates on us,” Siegel said. “It’s the KSA program. They do this package for you and make it fun for the kids. We were supposed to go to Hawaii in 2020, but that got canceled because of COVID. I wanted to get back on the train because we go on a trip every two years. I asked the district if we go do it, and they gave us the blessing.”
