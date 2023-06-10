ROUND ROCK – When Pearland senior Caden Ferraro stepped into the batter’s box with two outs in the top of the seventh inning in Saturday’s Class 6A state baseball championship game, Flower Mound senior first baseman Cole Ridenour mumbled a few words to himself.
“Ever since that kid came up to bat, I just wanted that ball so bad,” Ridenour said. “I was telling myself, ‘Make him hit to me and let me make a play.’”
With the bases loaded and the tying run at second base, Ferraro hit a ground ball in the direction of Ridenour. Ridenour fielded the ball with his glove and ran to the first-base bag with his hands held high in the air. He touched the bag with his left foot to secure a 6-4 victory for the Jaguars at Dell Diamond.
Ridenour received a hug from Flower Mound senior pitcher Evan Rolison. The dogpile followed as the Jaguars won their first state title since 2014.
“There is no way to describe it,” said Danny Wallace, Flower Mound head coach “It’s just been an unbelievable run. I’ve learned so much from these boys. It’s just been a blessing to be a part of it.”
Final: Flower Mound 6, Pearland 4JAGUARS WIN CLASS 6A STATE TITLE FOR 1ST TIME SINCE 2014Things hogot interesting in the 7th.Oilers already plated one run and had the bases loaded, but Cole Ridenour steps on the bag to win it on a ground-out. pic.twitter.com/3p9VzrztaY— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) June 10, 2023
Perhaps the biggest thing that Wallace learned from his Jaguars on Saturday was their resiliency.
Flower Mound senior pitcher Jacob Gholston was scheduled to start Friday’s state semifinals vs. Cypress Woods – a game that the Jaguars won 6-3 – but Wallace was forced to go to junior Zack James just 10 minutes prior to first pitch after Gholston said he didn’t feel good during warm-up. The Jaguars attempted to try and get Gholston ready for Saturday’s title game, but Wallace said that Gholston wasn’t 100%.
“We tried and it just wasn’t there for Jacob,” Wallace said. “We don’t put a kid in danger. We’re never going to do that. We went to the next man.”
That next man was junior Josh Glaser. Glaser – pitching for the first time since May 5 – went 1.1 innings before being relieved by junior Mason Arnold in the second inning. But Flower Mound’s pitching depth was on full display Saturday.
The combination of Glaser, Arnold and senior Evan Rolison combined to limit Pearland to four runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts – an Oilers team that averaged 5.7 runs and run-ruled Austin Westlake 11-1 in Friday’s other state semifinal.
“We are stacked and we are ready,” Rolison said. “We are ready at all times. It’s never a case of that someone hasn’t pitched in a while. We’re all ready to go.”
Arnold has stepped up in big situations for Flower Mound in the playoffs. He tossed a complete game in the Jaguars’ 2-1 win over Prosper in Game 3 of a winner-take-all game in the bi-district round of the playoffs and held a potent Weatherford offense to one run in the first five innings of the second game of the regional semifinals.
On Saturday, Arnold came in after the Oilers had scored one run on a bases-loaded walk. After Arnold gave up the tying run on a fielder’s choice, he settled in nicely. Arnold held Pearland to one run over four innings with three strikeouts.
“I wasn’t as shocked to be in that situation,” Arnold said. “I wasn’t as nervous as I have been, but it was definitely a surreal moment to step on that mound for the first time.”
Arnold and company also benefitted by some great defensive play from junior center fielder Sam Erickson.
Erickson delivered the game’s biggest defensive play in the top of the sixth inning. Pearland had reduced the deficit to 4-3 after Oilers senior Jace Caceres clubbed a solo home run over the left-field wall and then threatened for more after an error and a single. But Erickson made a diving catch to rob sophomore Nico Partida of a hit and then threw to Glaser at third base to double off a Pearland base runner that didn’t tag up.
Instead of a tie game, Flower Mound clung to a 4-3 lead.
“I was just looking up and everyone was like, ‘Three. Three. Three,’” Erickson said. “I guess the guy left early because he thought I dropped it, but I’ll take it.”
“Huge momentum play,” Wallace added.
Erickson then crushed a two-run home run over the wall in left field in the bottom of the sixth to give Flower Mound a 6-3 lead – a hit that was preceded by a double two batters earlier by junior Andrew Robinson.
“I just wanted to get a single to score the runner from third, but I’ll take a home-run hit,” Erickson said.
Flower Mound never trailed in the title game. Junior Adrian Rodriguez, who was named the MVP of the state tournament, put the Jaguars ahead for good with a two-run home run over the wall in left field in the bottom of the third inning.
“We have the best offense in Texas, by far, and it showed today,” Rodriguez said.
Things got a little tense for Flower Mound in the top of the seventh.
Pearland reduced the deficit to 6-4 with a two-out single by Caceres and then loaded the bases after senior Brett Smajstrla drew a five-pitch walk.
Between batters, Rolison took a moment to regroup.
“I just had to think about the next pitch and try not to overthink it,” Rolison said. “The strike zone is definitely smaller here than in district. I just had to lock in and throw it to my catcher.”
Five pitches later, Rolison induced the ground-ball out off the bat of Ferraro – and after Ridenour touched the first-base bag to complete the play, a team celebration ensued on the right side of the infield.
