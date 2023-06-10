Flower Mound baseball state champion

Flower Mound players and coaches pose for pictures with the Class 6A state championship trophy after defeating Pearland 6-4 from Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Flower Mound High School

ROUND ROCK – When Pearland senior Caden Ferraro stepped into the batter’s box with two outs in the top of the seventh inning in Saturday’s Class 6A state baseball championship game, Flower Mound senior first baseman Cole Ridenour mumbled a few words to himself.

“Ever since that kid came up to bat, I just wanted that ball so bad,” Ridenour said. “I was telling myself, ‘Make him hit to me and let me make a play.’”

