The UIL state track and field championships were held at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin from Thursday through Saturday, and there was no shortage of area-wide representation at the final meet of the 2022 high school season.
The Flower Mound girls emerged from Austin with plenty of hardware, including their first-ever Class 6A state championship following a commanding run to the top of the team standings. The Lady Jaguars, having previously won team championships at the district, area and regional meets, totaled 68 points to finish well ahead of second-place Alvin Shadow Creek (40) and third-place Plano East (36).
In 5A, the Prosper Rock Hill girls and McKinney North boys both tallied fourth-place team finishes.
Here is a rundown of how all the student-athletes from the Star Local Media coverage area fared in their respective events at the state meet.
CLASS 4A
3,200 (Girls): 4. Alexis Frick, Celina, 11:06.01
Shot Put (Boys): 8. Michael Reemts, Celina, 50-3 1/2
Pole Vault (G): 5. Emma Tindall, Sunnyvale, 11-6
300 Hurdles (B): 1. Grant Williams, Celina, 37.30
1,600 (G): 3. Alexis Frick, Celina, 5:06.09
4x400 Relay (B): 4. Celina (Josten Watkins, Jayden Tucker, Ben Thomas, Grant Williams), 3:20.21
CLASS 5A
Shot Put (G): 6. McKenzie Davis, Creekview, 43-7 3/4; 8. Alauna Richardson, Independence, 40-0 3/4
High Jump (G): 1. Hannah Pfiffner, Wakeland, 6-0
High Jump (B): 5. Kameron Franklin, Heritage, 6-4
3,200 (G): 3. Sara Morefield, Lovejoy, 11:00.99; 5. Amy Morefield, Lovejoy, 11:21.22
3,200 (B): 4. Nati Enright, Wakeland, 9:22.47; 6. Garrick Spieler, Reedy, 9:32.19
Long Jump (G): 6. Falyn Lott, Memorial, 19-1
Long Jump (B): 1. Chris Johnson, Liberty, 24-4 1/2; 3. Ronald De Madet, Memorial, 23-6
Discus Throw (G): 2. McKenzie Davis, Creekview, 150-10
Pole Vault (B): 1. Gavin Hecke, Rock Hill, 16-3
Triple Jump (G): 2. Hannah Forde, Lone Star, 41-8; 6. Precious Okougbodu, West Mesquite, 40-3 3/4
Pole Vault (G): 1. Alexandra Harber, McKinney North, 13-0
4x100 Relay (G): 4. McKinney North (Whitney Hickman, Caitlin Coffie, Leah Pettis, Rhyan Balous), 46.52; 6. Frisco Liberty (Jada Williams, Sydney Smoak, Ivana Odonkor, Sydney Bishop), 47.15
800 (G): 1. Kailey Littlefield, Lovejoy, 2:06.21
800 (B): 7. Keaton Raney, Reedy, 1:56.97
100 Hurdles (G): 2. Jourdin Edwards, Rock Hill, 14.08; 3. Alexandra Harber, McKinney North, 14.17; 5. Kelis Jules, Lone Star, 14.28
110 Hurdles (B): 1. Kendrick Smallwood, Poteet, 13.44; 2. Kody Blackwood, McKinney North, 13.63
100 (G): 1. Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith, 11.46; 2. Laila Hackett, Lebanon Trail, 11.55
4x200 Relay (G): 6. Frisco Liberty (Sydney Bishop, Sydney Smoak, Ivana Okondor, Jada Williams
4x200 Relay (B): 8. McKinney North (Taylor Briggs, Christopher Smallwood, Emanuel Crosby, Korbin Hendrix), 1:27.14
400 (G): 3. Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith, 55.26
400 (B): 5. Cameron Wooley, Liberty, 48.65; 6. Riley McGowan, Lovejoy, 48.95
300 Hurdles (G): 1. Kirin Chacchia, Heritage, 42.54; 3. Jourdin Edwards, Rock Hill, 42.80
300 Hurdles (B): 1. Kody Blackwood, McKinney North, 36.14; 2. Kendrick Smallwood, Poteet, 36.24
200 (G): 1. Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith, 23.26; 4. Laila Hackett, Lebanon Trail, 23.92
200 (B): 7. Zavion Langrin, Heritage, 21.29
1,600 (G): 5. Erin O'Brien, Memorial, 5:04.36; 7. Kailey Littlefield, Lovejoy, 5:09.18
1,600 (B): 6. Garrick Spieler, Reedy, 4:20.69; 7. Kevin Curry IV, Frisco, 4:22.78
4x400 Relay (G): 2. Prosper Rock Hill (Amari Wrightsil, Shiloh Brooks, Jourdin Edwards, Kyla Lewis), 3:47.87; 4. Lovejoy (Leila Ngapout, Mia Reaugh, Amy Morefield, Kailey Littlefield), 3:51.58
4x400 Relay (B): 2. McKinney North (Taylor Briggs, David Walker, Jayden Walker, Kody Blackwood), 3:15.31; 3. Lovejoy (Jaxson Lavender, Parker Livingstone, Omari Murdock, Riley McGowan), 3:16.21
CLASS 6A
Shot Put (G): 1. Favor Anyanwu, Sachse, 45-1 1/2; 3. Emma Sralla, Marcus, 44-3 1/2; 6. Desiree Akaolisa, Allen, 41-10 1/2
High Jump (G): 1. Riley Ward, Flower Mound, 5-10; 6. Skyler Schuller, Coppell, 5-6
High Jump (B): 2. Aiden Hayes, Plano East, 6-8
3,200 (G): 1. Natalie Cook, Flower Mound, 9:48.25; 2. Samantha Humphries, Flower Mound, 10:23.68; 3. Alexandra Fox, Flower Mound, 10:36.48
3,200 (B): 6. Hudson Heikkinen, Plano West, 9:09.24
Long Jump (G): 3. Kayla Watson, Prosper, 19-10
Discus Throw (G): 1. Emma Sralla, Marcus, 174-3; 2. Skylar Bohlman, Hebron, 162-7
Pole Vault (B): 6. Brayden Jones, Hebron, 15-6
Triple Jump (G): 9. Kelis Armstrong, Hebron, 37-8 1/2
Triple Jump (B): 5. Jayden Louis-Charles, Plano West, 47-7 3/4
Pole Vault (G): 2. Skyler Schuller, Coppell, 14-0
4x100 Relay (G): 2. Plano East (Kaylee Moody, Janiya Richardson, Kaley Qualls, Tiriah Kelley), 45.38
4x100 Relay (B): 4. Allen (Korey Mosley, Tsegaya Fazarro, Sign Shuva, Jonathan Simms), 40.29
800 (G): 1. Samantha Humphries, Flower Mound, 2:07.68; 2. Aubrey O'Connell, Prosper, 2:09.06
110 Hurdles (B): 8. Cooper Davis, Flower Mound, 14.57
100 (G): 1. Tiriah Kelley, Plano East, 11.40; 6. Te'Anna Harlin, Lewisville, 11.77; 7. Kennedy Swann, Sachse, 11.83
100 (B): 4. Xavier Lewis, Lewisville, 10.56
4x200 Relay (G): 4. Lewisville (Paislie Allen, Bre'Anna Harlin, Sydnee Wilson, Te'Anna Harlin), 1:36.94
4x200 Relay (B): 3. Lewisville (Xavier Lewis, Leon Williams, Caden Jenkins, Cameren Jenkins), 1:24.60
400 (G): 1. Lauren Lewis, Prosper, 52.54
400 (B): 6. Jonathan Simms, Allen, 47.78
300 Hurdles (G): 3. Sidney Green, Allen, 42.18; 8. Eva Vreeland, Flower Mound, 43.25
300 Hurdles (B): 2. Cameron Boger, Mesquite, 37.18
200 (G): 1. Tiriah Kelley, Plano East, 23.06
200 (B): 7. Tsegaya Fazarro, Allen, 21.50
1,600 (G): 1. Natalie Cook, Flower Mound, 4:40.29; 2. Samantha Humphries, Flower Mound, 4:53.50; 3. Nicole Humphries, Flower Mound, 4:53.59
1,600 (B): 2. Hudson Heikkinen, Plano West, 4:08.47
4x400 Relay (G): 6. Allen (Aaniyah Conley, Lauren Taylor, Sahara Tasker, Sidney Green), 3:49.05; 7. Flower Mound (Dayana Felicien, London Gray, Mckenzie Schultz, Abigail Black), 3:50.96
4x400 Relay (B): 6. McKinney Boyd (Jack Eaton, Miles Noble, Julius Thompson, Peyton Shaw), 3:17.70
WHEELCHAIR
Shot Put (G): 3. Abigail Counts, Flower Mound, 17-2 1/2; 4. Olivia Molnar, The Colony, 14-7 3/4; 7. Katy Broadbent, Hebron, 10-2; 8. Ritvika Kondakrindi, Hebron, 9-6 3/4; 9. Grace Mooney, Plano, 8-5
100 (G): 1. Abigail Counts, Flower Mound, 18.28; 3. Katy Broadbent, Hebron, 19.88; 5. Ritvika Kondakrindi, Hebron, 20.96; 8. Grace Mooney, Plano, 27.33; 9. Olivia Molnar, The Colony, 28.95
400 (G): 1. Abigail Counts, Flower Mound, 1:07.54; 2. Katy Broadbent, Hebron, 1:13.87; 7. Ritvika Kondakrindi, Hebron, 1:36.91; 8. Grace Mooney, Plano, 1:51.16; 9. Olivia Molnar, The Colony, 1:52.98
