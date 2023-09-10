The reins to The Colony softball team will remain in the Coleman family.
Ashlee Wilkerson was named the team’s next head coach on Aug. 10. She takes over for her mother, Deana Coleman, who has accepted the job of head girls wrestling coach at The Colony. Ryan Bascue will transition from girls head coach to boys head coach following the departure of Chuck Brown, who has been named Lovejoy’s next head coach.
"It's everything,” Wilkerson said. “Coming home being a TC alumni and then watching my mom coach here and then coaching with her, it's very special to me."
Deana’s move to the wrestling mat will allow her to spend more time with her family and watch Jayda, her daughter, play her senior season for the two-time defending national softball champion Oklahoma Sooners.
Wilkerson got her start with The Colony in 2018 as a volunteer coach and then has spent the last five seasons as a varsity assistant. She spent one season as Frisco Wakeland head coach in 2017, a season that included a memorable third-round matchup between the Lady Wolverines and Lady Cougars. It’s one series that saw Wilkerson coach against her mother as well as her sister, Jayda. The Colony won in the bottom of the seventh inning, 4-3, to advance to the regional semifinals.
Wilkerson recalled the build-up to the series as “extremely scary.”
“My competitiveness came out,” she said. “It was an emotional thing because one of these Colemans has to lose, but I didn't want it to be me. Knowing my mom had 20 years on me and my sister, it was interesting. I wanted to give them a run for their money and see who the top Coleman was."
It was the only season that Wilkerson spent at Wakeland. Deana was diagnosed with breast cancer that year and all that Wilkerson wanted to do was to spend more time with her family. That’s why she made the decision to step down at Wakeland and help mentor The Colony’s softball team.
"That year, it just crossed my mind that I needed to be with her,” Wilkerson said. “We needed to join forces and cherish the time that we have together. I didn't want to leave Wakeland after one year, but the thing that happened in my family encouraged me to leave and be with them and hold those things that are important to me that are even closer."
Wilkerson described her mother as a “strong and confident woman," but she knew that she had to be a source of strength. When Deana reached the halfway point of her chemotherapy treatment, Wilkerson knew that watching her mother lose her hair would be the hardest point of her recovery.
“I know that when she lost her hair and feeling weak from the chemo, that was a moment for me to remind her of how beautiful she is and how strong she is,” Wilkerson said.
Chemotherapy didn’t slow down Coleman, especially from watching the greatest season in the history of The Colony softball team. The Lady Cougars captured their first state title in 2017, and in 2019, they made the state tournament for the second time. Coleman earned her 500th career victory on March 22, 2022. Next season, The Colony will look to extend its playoff streak to 13 consecutive seasons.
The Lady Cougars lose a talented senior class that included catcher Sydney Young, third baseman Kaitlyn Moeller and utility Payton Blanco, but the team will welcome back five starters, including senior Sabrina Wick, a UTSA signee who garnered District 9-5A utility player of the year honors earlier this year.
"I'm excited,” Wilkerson said. “We are still pretty young for the most part, but I have one-on-one conferences with them all of the time. They're excited for a little change of pace and I'm excited to give it to them and revamp and add onto what was already a great program."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.