Ashlee Wilkerson The Colony

Ashlee Wilkerson has been named the head coach of The Colony softball team, replacing her mother, Deana Coleman, who is taking over as the school’s head girls wrestling coach.

The reins to The Colony softball team will remain in the Coleman family.

Ashlee Wilkerson was named the team’s next head coach on Aug. 10. She takes over for her mother, Deana Coleman, who has accepted the job of head girls wrestling coach at The Colony. Ryan Bascue will transition from girls head coach to boys head coach following the departure of Chuck Brown, who has been named Lovejoy’s next head coach.


