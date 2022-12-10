PLANO – The previous two visits to Plano East weren’t so kind to the Flower Mound girls basketball team.
The Lady Jaguars lost by 24 points on the Lady Panthers’ home court last year and by 21 points two years ago.
Saturday’s rematch proved to a much closer affair. East rode a strong first half from sophomore Sema Udo to reduce what had been an 11-point lead for the Lady Panthers at the end of the first quarter to three at halftime.
But Flower Mound’s composure and ability to get to the free-throw line in the second half sparked a 29-16 run in an eventual 56-40 victory.
“We just kept battling,” said Sherika Nelson, Flower Mound coach. “This district is tough. I told them that we had to win the board battle today and we just had to handle their pressure. We handled the scouting report well. They listened well and executed what we put in place and just kept their composure.”
In storming out to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, it appeared that Flower Mound (14-2 overall, 2-0 District 6-6A) was going to cruise to another blow-out win. The Lady Jaguars got great ball movement, which set up players for open jump shots.
Sophomore Maya Bujak had the hot hand, scoring 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Bujak buried her third 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining to give Flower Mound a 16-10 lead. After a free throw by East senior Idara Udo, Flower Mound senior Kaitlyn Meche responded with a 3-pointer and junior Kaitlyn Edmonson added two free throws with 21 seconds left to bump the Lady Jags’ advantage to 11 points.
But one thing that East didn’t do was panic. The defensive pressure that the Lady Panthers have been come to know for and used to advance to a regional final two seasons ago and the regional quarterfinals last season helped East to claw its way back into Saturday’s home game. East held Flower Mound to six points and one field goal in the second quarter, which came on a jump shot by senior and North Carolina State signee Madison Cox.
And it was a familiar duo that helped to carry the scoring load for East. Sisters Idara and Sema Udo accounted for 22 of the 24 points the Lady Panthers recorded in the first half. Sema, just a sophomore, capped off a 15-point first half with a 3-pointer to reduce East’s deficit to 27-24.
Sema Udo led all scorers with 21 points. Idara Udo finished with 11 points.
All of a sudden, what had been an 11-point lead for Flower Mound was cut to 27-24 at halftime.
But for all of the offensive struggles the Lady Jaguars endured in the second quarter, their coach told her players during the halftime speech to look at the bigger picture and realize there are still two quarters left to play.
“I told them to relax,” Nelson said. “We haven’t won here in three years. It feels good to come in here and battle. It’s a tough team, tough place to play. But I felt like once we relaxed in the second quarter, we did good.”
Flower Mound heeded Nelson’s words.
Holding a 33-27 lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Flower Mound used two three-point plays from Cox and Bujak to help the Lady Jaguars to steal the momentum. Bujak’s three-point play with 2:29 left gave Flower Mound a 36-27 lead.
“That’s just grit and getting to the boards,” Nelson said. “I feel like we took advantage of the extra opportunities that we got off the second and third offensive rebounds. I think this team is just getting started.”
Cox played a key role on both ends of the court to finish with 18 points.
It was the first win for Flower Mound against East since a 61-53 victory on Nov. 23, 2019. With the victory, the Lady Jaguars improved to 14-2 overall.
Flower Mound is in search of its first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season. The Lady Jaguars went 22-10 overall last season but missed the playoffs. So far this season, Flower Mound is 2-0 in 6-6A with wins against Plano East and Plano – both playoff teams last season.
“They know the expectations, and playoffs is the goal,” Nelson said. “They want to be the team that gets back there. They’re full aware of that. We focus on the process, not the results. We like how the process is going.”
