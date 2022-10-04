Kacie Rangel

The Colony senior libero Kacie Rangel is a four-year varsity player.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The libero position is considered the last line of defense on the volleyball court. But in the case for The Colony, the Lady Cougars are in good hands with senior Kacie Rangel.

Rangel, the daughter of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel, has starting for the Lady Cougars since she was a freshman. A first-team all-district selection during each of the past two seasons, Rangel is again leading by example on defense with 268 digs, in addition to 51 assists and 19 service aces.

