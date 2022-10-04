The libero position is considered the last line of defense on the volleyball court. But in the case for The Colony, the Lady Cougars are in good hands with senior Kacie Rangel.
Rangel, the daughter of The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel, has starting for the Lady Cougars since she was a freshman. A first-team all-district selection during each of the past two seasons, Rangel is again leading by example on defense with 268 digs, in addition to 51 assists and 19 service aces.
Last season, Rangel helped to lead The Colony to its first playoff appearance since 2019. The Lady Cougars led current District 9-5A foe Frisco Reedy by eight points before the Lions put together a furious rally to earn an eventual 3-0 win in a bi-district playoff match at Hebron.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete spotlight feature, Rangel talks about her role as a team leader, being raised by a high school coach and her expectations for this season.
SLM: You’re in your fourth season as the libero for The Colony volleyball team. Tell me about the amount of experience that you bring and how difficult it is to play that position.
KR: The hardest thing about being a libero is just the consistency that you have to have for your team. You’re the backbone of the back row. If you’re not having a good game, the entire back row falls apart. You have to stay mentally strong, even when you’re doing bad, and am I’m always trying to encourage my teammates.
SLM: What expectations have you set for yourself this season?
KR: I just want to go out having the time of my life and just finishing volleyball on a positive note, whether that’s going to state or just enjoying my teammates. I’m not playing volleyball in college, so going out and enjoying my teammates is the biggest thing.
SLM: What does it mean for you to be a four-year varsity player?
KR: It means a lot. No one even knew that I was on varsity for all four years, but it’s cool to now see everybody that is coming up to varsity and welcoming them and be a leader and role model for the other players.
SLM: Describe the way the team has improved over the past three seasons.
KR: Since we got Coach (Rachel) Buckley with us, I think the whole team has grown and given more effort overall. We want to win. We’re giving more effort. Even if you don’t see us as winners, we know that we can do it.
SLM: What did the team’s run to a bi-district finalist appearance last season meant to the team?
KR: Honestly, it showed that we can get that far and there is hope for the future. We all say that this is our year. Last year showed that we can do and foreseeing my last season with The Colony.
SLM: Your father, Rudy, is the head football coach at The Colony. How much does being the sibling of a coach help to prepare you for high school athletics?
KR: Him and Coach Buckley are pretty similar in the way they’re just pushing everyone constantly to be their best and they don’t mind being hard on you if that’s going to bring out your greatest potential. But just having seen my dad coach, that is where all of my work ethic and hard work came from. I have him to thank about all of that.
SLM: Your brother, Trey, is playing varsity football for The Colony. What can you say about his potential?
KR: He has recently been more focused on baseball. I think going him into football, he didn’t realize how good he is. This season, it was fun to learn about his potential when he goes in.
