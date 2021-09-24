The Colony football team had already been on the wrong side of a goal-line stand once this season.
Caden Chaulk was stopped inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down run with less than a minute remaining in a 14-7 Week 1 loss for the Cougars against Corsicana.
The Colony faced another goal-line situation in Friday’s District 5-5A Division I game against Frisco Centennial – but this time, there was a lot more time left in the contest and the Cougars were on defense.
The Cougars stopped four straight running plays by the Titans inside the 2-yard line in the third quarter with junior defensive back Madaven Tillery tackling sophomore tailback Harry Stewart inches short of the goal line in a 24-3 victory at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
“That was a big deal focus all night with the way the defense played,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “Madaven is a great tackler. He is probably our best alley filler. We got lucky. He was the one that they went at. We worked through some mistakes, but the defense played well all night long. That was a huge goal-line stand.”
The goal-line stand came with the Cougars (2-3 overall, 2-1 district) clinging to a 10-3 lead.
“All we could do is to get a stop there,” Tillery said. “After giving up two big plays, we knew that as long as we could stop them, nothing else matters.”
The Cougars held the Titans to 260 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.
This performance on defense by The Colony comes one week after the Cougars lost 49-13 to Frisco Wakeland.
The Colony will carry over this momentum into its bye week before an Oct. 7 showdown with defending Class 5A Division I state champion Denton Ryan at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Friday’s game actually started on the wrong foot for The Colony. Senior Shafiq Taylor ran 10 yards up the field on the fourth play of the game, but he fumbled the ball and was recovered by Centennial junior Michael Price. Thirteen plays and 42 yards later, Michael Ni made a 42-yard field goal for a 3-0 Titans lead.
Centennial had its chances but turnovers, penalties and incomplete passes plagued the Titans. Sophomore running back Harry Stewart III was held to 90 yards on 18 carries. Naman Goyal looked solid operating the Titan offense early and went on to finish with 81 yards passing but Goyal threw two interceptions.
Short punts also plagued the Titans (1-3, 0-2).
The Colony started its third drive on the Centennial 33. Junior running back Alex Elam burst 9 yards on a misdirection play for a touchdown and a 7-3 Cougar lead with 8:50 left in the second quarter.
Elam helped to fill a void that was left after junior running back Kam Wesley left the game to injury midway through the first quarter. He fell to the turf and had to be helped off the field by team trainers following a 5-yard run up the middle. Wesley didn’t return, leaving the running back duties to Elam, junior Davonta Dunn and Chaulk.
“We don’t know,” Rangel said in regards to Wesley’s injury. “We think it’s a bruise, but to be safe, we held him out. But we have a stable of running backs who can come in. We have Caden Chaulk, Alex Elam, Harold Gibson, Davonta Dunn. We’re going to go to work with who we’ve got. I’m pretty excited with how the offensive line did all night long.”
Dunn and Elam filled in well for Wesley. Dunn carried 15 times for 72 yards. Elam had 27 yards on six carries with a touchdown.
The Colony senior quarterback Dylan Corbin went 4-of-10 through the air for 88 yards with senior Shafiq Taylor catching all four passes.
As for Centennial, the mistakes continued to pile up.
Stewart fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and The Colony junior Aaron Trotter was quick to fall on the ball at the Titan 30. Four minutes and seven plays later, junior Edwin Lopez converted a 26-yard field goal to increase the Cougar advantage to 10-3.
Centennial executed well in the two-minute offense until junior Devin Hensley intercepted on the last play of the first half.
It remained a one-score game until late in third quarter.
One play after senior Khylon Whitehurst broke up an option run and returned the fumble to the Centennial 2, Dunn ran 2 yards for the score and a 17-3 Cougar advantage.
Corbin iced the victory with a 1-yard quarterback keeper up the middle on a fourth-and-one play with 4:01 left in the ballgame.
“I’m very excited about how the whole team played tonight,” Rangel said. “Edwin did a good job of pinning people down with his punts. He got everything going and solidified. I was pretty excited about the whole team effort.”
