FLOWER MOUND – Even after Southlake Carroll’s Gunnar Krug hit a walk-off single in Game 1, Marcus head baseball coach Jeff Sherman noted how much confidence that a late comeback in that 5-4 loss Thursday would give his Marauders heading into the rest of the Region 1-6A semifinal series.
Marcus rallied from a 3-0 deficit before taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly by Tyler Schott.
And the Marauders had a lot working for them coming into Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
Marcus was playing on its home field and the Marauders had Schott on the mound. Schott gave the Marauders all that he had and then some, but it was a pitcher in the opposing dugout that stole all of the headlines.
Carroll’s Owen Proksch threw 6.2 innings of hitless ball and Luke Gornell came in relief after Proksch reached his pitch limit to retire the final batter of the game, handing Marcus a season-ending 9-0 loss at Marauders Park.
“We’ve trained for this,” said Jeff Sherman, Marcus head coach. “We moved the game up. We had a lot of distractions. We go from a 7:30 start and were planning for that, and all of a sudden, you move it up to 4:30. There is no excuse. We were ready. Schott pitched outstanding. He went toe-to-toe with (Proksch). But it comes back to stolen bases and those stolen bases ended up revolting into runs.”
Proksch reached the 110-pitch limit after striking out Preston Curtis for the second out of the seventh inning, leaving to a standing ovation from the Dragon faithful in attendance. Gornell entered for Proksch and induced a fielder’s choice groundout to end the game.
It is the third straight postseason that Marcus has been eliminated by Carroll. The Dragons previously topped the Marauders in 2018 and 2019 on their way to winning state titles both years.
Marcus finished the season with a record of 29-10-1. The Marauders won the District 6-6A title and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs.
Carroll (28-16) will face the winner of Game 3 between Coppell and Keller. Those two teams met Saturday at Denton Guyer. The Cowboys rallied from a 4-1 deficit to stun the Indians, 6-5, on Friday to force a deciding game.
The start of Game 2 was delayed by 37 minutes because of inclement weather, but once it started, Schott gave Marcus every chance to keep it a close game. He allowed four runs, including just two through the first six innings, struck out five and didn’t surrender a walk until the seventh inning.
But, offense was tough to come by for Marcus against Proksch. He sent down the first eight Marauder batters that he faced and worked around a pair of scoring threats by Marcus in both the third and fifth innings.
Marcus had two on with two outs in the third after Van Klein and Schott were issued back-to-back walks, but a fielder’s choice groundout ended that threat.
Two innings later, Marcus again had two on, but this time with one out after a throwing error allowed Jeff Martz to advance to second base and a subsequent walk to Curtis to put runners on first and second bases. However, Proksch induced two straight flyouts to end the threat.
“(Proksch) was throwing fastballs in and out of the (strike zone), and that’s what he was doing so well,” Sherman said. “When you have a fastball that’s in the mid- to upper-80s and mixing it in with a good change-up, that’s tough to do to anybody, especially with him being a left-handed pitcher.”
All of the offense that Carroll needed came courtesy of some aggressive base-running by Krug.
Krug reached on back-to-back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings via a single. Both times, he stole both second and third bases, later scoring on a sacrifice fly and a single by Ethan Mendoza. Mendoza’s single in the fifth increased Carroll’s lead to 2-0.
“They’re just aggressive,” Sherman said. “That’s who they’ve been. That’s why they’ve won state championships, just things like that. And, they just did things that made them so competitive. When they can run like that, they can put havoc on the pitcher, put havoc on the catcher. They make you have to beat them. (Krug) has been unbelievable.”
Carroll put this game out of reach in the seventh.
Schott issued back-to-back walks to start the inning, and things only got worse from there for the Marauders.
The Dragons scored seven times in the frame, with six of those tallies coming with two outs. Marcus used four different pitchers in the inning and the Marauders issued a total of five walks, all leading up to an RBI single by Austin Page to put the game out of reach.
