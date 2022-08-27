Little Elm Kellen Tasby

Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby ran in the game-winning, two-point conversion during Friday’s 42-41 overtime win at Arlington Bowie.

 Submitted photo

Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby helped to mount a comeback for the ages for the Lobos.

Tasby threw a touchdown pass to junior Prince Ijioma and then ran in the two-point conversion in overtime as the Lobos rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit for a 42-41 win against Arlington Bowie on Friday night at Wilemon Field.

