Now entering her third season as The Colony head volleyball coach, Rachel Buckley helped the Lady Cougars to a bi-district finalist appearance last year. Prior to accepting her current position at The Colony, she spent the previous four seasons as both an assistant and volunteer coach at Hebron.
Buckley graduated from Hebron in 2011. As a senior, she helped the Lady Hawks to win a state championship. Upon her graduation from Hebron, she helped to revitalize a North Carolina State program right from the beginning, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth in more than half a century.
With her Lady Cougars entering District 9-5A for the 2022 and 2023 seasons following the UIL’s biennial district realignment, The Colony will compete against Carrollton Creekview, Carrollton Newman Smith, Carrollton RL Turner, Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland.
Buckley was gracious enough to sit down with Star Local Media to chat about her adjustment to being a head coach, realignment, all of the experience that the Lady Cougars have returning this upcoming season and her favorite pizza restaurants.
You helped The Colony to a bi-district runner-up finish last year in just your second season as head coach. What did your team take away from that match against Frisco Reedy that will help benefit them this year?
RB: I think that they took away confidence. I think that they took away that they could compete at a high level. I think they away experience and how to be able to sustain at that high of a level. I think some players have really taken a sense of leadership out of that, and Josie (Bishop) being one of those main ones because she got shut out. She definitely has a mindset of not getting shut out again."
You coached your first playoff match in the new gym at Hebron, your alma mater. What did you think of Hebron's new gymnasium?
RB: Oh my God, it was beautiful. It's a beautiful arena. It was really cool to be in it and playing in it. It was very full circle to graduate from Hebron and be a milestone in my coaching career for me to be back at the place that I graduated from. It was really a special experience for me.
You're entering your third season as The Colony head volleyball coach. Discuss your transition from being a player to an assistant coach to now a high school varsity head coach.
RB: I think that I'm figuring it out slowly but surely. It has been really a giant adjustment from being an assistant to how much your energy impacts the girls and just what it really means to be the leader of a program. It's a big difference between leading one team compared to a whole program and the entire community.
But I think the biggest thing that I've taken away so far in my three years has been vulnerability and transparency. I try to be as transparent with the kids as possible and to be as much as myself as I can. I think, the first year, I was trying to emulate this very composed, coy human being on the bench. This last year, I was myself a little bit more. My dad moved back to Texas and saw me and said, 'You weren't really being yourself. You have to let go a little bit more and show pure emotion.' Each of my girls has responded to that in a positive way.
Which positions on the court will The Colony return the most amount of proven varsity experience this upcoming season?
RB: We are actually returning almost all of our positions. I would say the one with the least experience would be at middle blocker. But my setter is a three-year returner. My outside is going to be a three-time returner. There is a battle for libero, but all of my defensive specialists are three-year players. We are coming back very experienced at a majority of our positions. The only ones that are going to be middle and right-side that is going to be inexperienced.
The Colony is moving from District 10-5A to 9-5A. Creekview, Newman Smith, RL Turner, Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland comprise the remainder of District 9-5A. What are your thoughts about the competitive balance of the new district?
RB: I'm excited. I'm excited to be able to get kids experience. I'm excited to be able to get to compete. I think that we have a very good chance of competing for a playoff spot. I think that we have a good range of teams and competition, and I think it's a very balanced district.
You’ve told me before that pizza is one of your favorite foods. What are some of your favorite pizza restaurants?
RB: Since they shut down my Rotolos, and I haven't ventured too far, but I do like me some Blaze Pizza.
