It’s 37 minutes before first pitch of Game 1 of a Region II-5A semifinal series between The Colony and Royse City softball teams, and longtime Lady Cougar fans Glen Bottoms and Jeff Small take their seats.
At most games, Bottoms and Small sit behind home plate. But with The Colony and Royse City fans having already filled up that portion of the seating bowl at McKinney Boyd’s Bronco Field, Bottoms and Small decided to move two sections towards the first-base dugout.
“We discuss the rules, and if we don't know, we ask the rules,” Small said. “I used to be an official in Florida.”
It's the latest game in a tradition that has spanned three decades between the two devout The Colony fans.
This isn’t the first playoff game that Bottoms and Small have attended. In 2019, they were both in attendance at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin for The Colony’s state semifinal game against Calallen. Calallen won 5-1.
Two years prior, in 2017, only Small was able to make the trip to Austin. Bottoms had a board meeting at his workplace during The Colony’s state semifinal game against Canyon. The Lady Cougars prevailed, 3-0, in eight innings.
"That game was a nail-biter,” Small said. “I was trying to give him play-by-play because I knew that he would be looking at his phone.
“We shut (Canyon) down. I remember the center fielder throwing out one of their players going home at home plate. We scored three runs in the eighth inning."
There were times when it took a little bit of time for Bottoms to read Small’s text messages.
"I didn't get a lot of time to look down,” Bottoms said. “I was running the meeting.”
The following day, on June 3, 2017, The Colony defeated Willis, 5-2, to capture its first state championship.
The 2017 Lady Cougars’ team was loaded with talent, five earning spots on the Class 5A state tournament team: current Iowa State pitcher Karlie Charles, Texas Tech outfielder Jacee Hamlin, Oklahoma center fielder Jayda Coleman, Haley Ramsey (outfield) and Texas A&M-Texarkana alum Morgan Olson (outfield).
"They had the talent to go win it, and they did,” Small said.
Bottoms and Small first began attending The Colony softball games in the early 1990s as a way to pass time between basketball and football seasons. They’ve followed The Colony in virtually every sport since the school first opened its doors in 1986.
Prior to 1986, Small followed Lewisville High School athletics on a regular basis.
Sports extend beyond high school for both Small and Bottoms. Work brought Small from Inola, Okla., to the Metroplex where he worked several jobs, including as an associate engineer. He is an Oklahoma State fan. Bottoms, a Jacksonville, Fla., native moved to the Dallas area in 1979, where he worked as an investigator for the federal government. He supports the Florida Gators.
When they weren’t working, they were attending high school games thanks in part to a mutual friend who was into every sport.
Still in the early 1990s, Small invited Bottoms to watch a softball game. One game became two, two became four, and has now stretched into a 30-year tradition. As the years have gone by, and both Small and Bottoms have retired from their jobs, they have become more involved in their support for The Colony – not just in softball.
When The Colony boys basketball team was one of the hottest tickets in high school sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Small and Bottoms traveled to Midland to watch the Cougars play in a tournament.
The 2000-01 team, led by two future NBA draft picks – Deron Williams and Bracey Wright – led the Cougars on a historic run to the state tournament.
Bottoms and Small said that Bam Harmon, who played for Rhode Island for one year, could have been the No. 1 player on just about every other team in the Metroplex. Harmon averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists as the third guard on the Cougars’ 2001-02 team that went 29-3 and also featured Big Ten guards Williams (Illinois) and Wright (Indiana).
"To see that level of talent at the high school level was tremendous,” Bottoms said.
Small traveled to New York City in 2002 to watch Wright compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game. While in the Big Apple, Small met all of the players on the boys’ and girls’ rosters prior to tip-off at Madison Square Garden and ran into then-The Colony head coach Tommy Thomas near the World Trade Center.
"I would tell my wife and she would say, 'These are high school kids. What are you doing traveling so much?” Small said. “I said, 'This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing to have that many good players,' as did the softball team when they won state.”
Fast-forward to this year, and The Colony softball team is putting together another extended postseason run. On Wednesday, the defense of the Lady Cougars and key RBI hits by senior Olivia Wick, sophomore Sabrina Wick and junior Payton Blanco helped The Colony to rally from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 5-3 win over Royse City.
“They play together and uphold each other as a team,” Bottoms said of this year’s team. “Each and every girl contributes, whether starting or coming off the bench. Each is usually capable of getting things going or just holding them together.”
