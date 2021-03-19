The Colony baseball and softball teams both emerged victorious Tuesday.
Senior Ryan Scott was sensational on the mound for the Cougars’ baseball team, but he also gave himself a lead to work with.
The Dallas Baptist signee crushed the first pitch of the game over the center-field wall for a solo home run and that was all the run support that he needed as The Colony started fast and overcame a late push by Lovejoy to earn a 5-3 victory.
Scott pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
The Cougars added one more run in the first on an RBI single by Noah Olivera. Olivera came to the plate again in the top of the fifth, lining a two-run double to increase the Cougar advantage to 4-0.
Olivera finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBIs to power The Colony offense.
Lovejoy (13-4) didn’t go away quietly. The Leopards scored twice in the home half of the fifth to cut the deficit to one run. Aidan Smith crushed a two-run home run. Four batters later, Matthew Mainord singled in a run.
The Cougars answered with one run in the top of the seventh, via an RBI single by Olivera, giving The Colony (9-5-2) some much-needed breathing room.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cougars came into their District 10-5A contest against Wylie East with just one win on the season.
Thanks to two big innings on offense and a complete-game effort by pitcher Sydney Young, The Colony notched its second win in 2021. The Lady Cougars (2-10-2) rode a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie game and overcame five errors to defeat the Lady Raiders, 8-3.
Young allowed seven hits, but worked around those mistakes to allow just three runs (one earned) with one strikeout.
She also carried a big bat. Young went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, including a double.
The score was tied at 3-3 heading into the home half of the fifth. The Colony appeared that it had missed an opportunity to retake the lead, but a fielding error by Wylie East allowed the inning to continue.
The Lady Cougars made the Lady Raiders pay. Madison Levsey singled in the go-ahead run and Young followed with a two-run double to put The Colony ahead, 6-3. Allyson Acosta plated the fourth Lady Cougar run of the frame with an RBI single. An error by East on the same play allowed the fifth run of the inning to cross home plate.
