The Colony baseball team was on the receiving end of some hardware.
Baseball coaches for teams in District 10-5A recently met to vote on those players who they feel have earned the right to have their name on the all-district team, and they rewarded the Cougars with a total of three selections.
Junior outfielder Noah Olivera and junior pitcher Madaven Tillery were placed on the first team, while junior first baseman Jackson Anderson garnered second-team honors.
When it came to offensive and defensive production, Olivera led the way. He recorded team highs in batting average (.366) and hits (26), which included seven doubles, four triples, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 18 runs.
Olivera was just as reliable with a glove in his hand, having committed zero errors on 25 chances.
Tillery, meanwhile, was The Colony’s top pitcher. Despite finishing the season with a 0-4 record, he posted a 2.38 ERA, a total of 10 earned runs and 30 strikeouts. Defensively, he committed just three errors on 54 total chances for a .944 fielding %.
And with a bat in his hand, he hit .326 with two RBIs, six runs and eight walks.
Anderson, meanwhile, excelled in his first season as The Colony’s starting first baseman. He hit .288 with 17 hits, three doubles, three triples, six RBIs and 12 runs.
District champion Lovejoy stuffed the all-district team list with nine total selections, including four superlative winners. Senior Kolby Branch garnered most valuable player, sophomore Kyle Branch was named defensive player of the year, senior Jack Livingston was the pitcher of the year, and Ryan Gros was named coach of the year.
Next year, The Colony will move from District 10-5A to 9-5A as part of the UIL’s biennial realignment. The Cougars, Creekview, Newman Smith, R.L. Turner, Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland will comprise 9-5A.
Denison, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton and Sherman will join Greenville and Melissa in 13-5A.
