HIGHLAND PARK – The final results of the District 13-5A swimming championships indicates that it was sheer domination by Highland Park.
Highland Park, winners of 13 state titles, scored 245 team points on the girls’ side while its boys’ team totaled 192 points as both squads ran away with the team titles in their home pool.
But for as much as success as the Scots had in the Highland Park ISD Natatorium, other teams such as The Colony had several standout performances of their own. The Cougars qualified for the Region 4-5A meet in 10 events, with senior Kaleb Ikbal and freshman Kylie Richeson each winning a district title during the Jan. 28 meet.
Ikbal came into the season wanting to try something other than the 200-yard individual medley. So, he gave the 50 freestyle a shot – in addition to already competing in the 100 freestyle. Ikbal left Highland Park a district champion in both the 50 freestyle (21.92) and 100 freestyle (48.27). Overall, he qualified for the regional meet in four events, also placing third in the district meet in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.36) and 400 freestyle relay (3:36.57).
“He wanted to do something than what he's done in the past,” said Jennifer Peele, The Colony head coach. “But he is excited and hoping for a return to state, and he is hoping one or more of his teammates will get to come along with him."
Richeson made quite the splash in her first go-around in the District 13-5A meet. She won the 500 freestyle going away, finishing in a time of 5:32.37, which was 15 seconds faster than the next-fastest competitor. Richeson is a regional qualifier in three events, having also finished second in both the 200 IM (2:19.16) and with Elizabeth Curtin, Madeline Hood, Kierra Ikbal in the 400 freestyle relay (4:09.49).
“She's a powerhouse and is excited to go to her first regional meet and see how it goes,” Peele said of Richeson.
Junior Kierra Ikbal scored 14 team points for the Lady Cougars, who finished in second place with 90 points. She was the district runner-up in both the 50 free (27.36) and 100 free (59.24).
Favrizzio Pavia Villalon qualified for the regional meet with third-place finishes in both the 100 backstroke (1:04.4) and 200 freestyle relay (1:39.36). He teamed with Ikbal, Kaden Wagner and Maddix Pack in the relay.
Wagner also qualified for the regional meet in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, where he will be joined in the latter event by Dylan Vu.
The Colony will have a total of four swimmers in the 100 breaststroke as both Hood and Setareh Dodangeh qualified for the regional meet in the girls’ division.
Hood also swam to a regional berth in the 200 freestyle, as did Curtin, while Dodangeh added a second individual qualification in the 200 IM.
Pack placed fifth in the both the boys’ 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
“I was very happy with how we did,” Peele said. “It's nice when you can have people in every event, and we came pretty darn close to it. Pretty much the whole team had personal bests in one or more events. That made me happy."
Peele earned some hardware of her own as she was named the District 13-5A Coach of the Year.
The regional meet will be held at the Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatic Center. Preliminaries will start at 10 a.m. Friday, with finals set to get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top two placers in each event will earn an automatic qualification into the Class 5A state meet.
“It's nice to be at home, especially knowing that it's not a far bus ride,” Peele said.
