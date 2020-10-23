With important matches coming up against Prosper Rock Hill, Wylie East and Princeton – three teams that are in the mix to earn the two final playoff spots in District 10-5A – The Colony volleyball team knew it had to take care of business Tuesday evening in order to hold onto third place in the league standings.
The Lady Cougars ensured they sat alone in third place after rolling to a 3-0 win (25-10, 25-11, 25-12) over winless Denison. The Colony improved to 6-8 overall and 4-3 in 10-5A. Denison fell to 0-12, 0-7.
Natalie Hawkins set the tone for a big night for the Lady Cougars. She had 13 kills on 17 attempts with only one error for a .706 hitting percentage.
It wasn’t just Hawkins who stood out for The Colony on Tuesday.
“I was happy with the way my girls took care of our side of the court,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head volleyball coach. “They set and reached their goals and took some of the challenges I gave them throughout the match.”
It was the fourth win in six tries for the Lady Cougars after they started the season 0-3.
The Colony returns to the court Friday for a home match against 5A’s No. 1-ranked team and defending state champion Lovejoy (9-0, 7-0).
The Lady Cougars lost in three sets in the Sept. 29 district opener to the Lady Leopards, who were playing in their first match of the season after a positive COVID-19 case shut down the program for 14 days.
The Colony showed some resiliency in the first go-around against Lovejoy, especially on defense where they dug out several hard-hit balls by the Lady Leopards, and actually led in the third set.
Following Friday’s match against Lovejoy, The Colony will play at Rock Hill (Oct. 27), travel to Wylie East (Oct. 30) and host Princeton (Nov. 3). The Lady Cougars previously defeated Rock Hill and East in five sets but lost to Princeton, 3-2.
“It is extremely important that we perform well because we are battling with those three teams for district standings,” Buckley said. “But my biggest thing is always the growth of my girls and this program, regardless of the scoreboard.”
