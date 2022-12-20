Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Pearland (17-1)
2. Summer Creek (16-1)
3. South Grand Prairie (11-4)
4. San Antonio Clark (14-3)
5. Coppell (20-0)
6. Austin High (17-3)
7. Denton Braswell (15-2)
8. DeSoto (10-3)
9. San Antonio Brennan (16-4)
10. San Antonio Harlan (14-3)
11. Hebron (14-3)
12. Katy (18-1)
13. Fort Bend Austin (19-1)
14. Tomball Memorial (18-4)
15. Mansfield Lake Ridge (15-4)
16. Cedar Hill (9-7)
17. Little Elm (13-3)
18. Fort Bend Hightower (17-2)
19. Beaumont Westbrook (19-2)
20. Mansfield Legacy (14-3)
21. Katy Cinco Ranch (16-3)
22. Laredo United South (16-3)
23. Frenship (14-3)
24. Vista Ridge (13-6)
25. Flower Mound (18-2)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (13-3)
2. Amarillo High (16-2)
3. Mansfield Timberview (17-3)
4. Wagner (12-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (13-4)
6. Fulshear (14-3)
7. Pflugerville (16-3)
8. Argyle (14-3)
9. Buda Hays (18-2)
10. Pflugerville Hendrickson (15-3)
11. Barbers Hill (18-5)
12. Amarillo Tascosa (13-2)
13. Mount Pleasant (17-0)
14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (14-2)
15. Fort Worth Brewer (12-3)
16. McKinney North (13-4)
17. Manvel (17-7)
18. El Paso Chapin (18-4)
19. Midlothian Heritage (15-4)
20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (13-4)
21. Frisco Memorial (12-7)
22. Lubbock Coronado (14-6)
23. Boerne Champion (13-4)
24. Liberty Hill (16-4)
25. Lubbock High (13-5)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (19-0)
2. Fredericksburg (17-2)
3. Waco La Vega (17-3)
4. Canyon (13-2)
5. Boerne (15-1)
6. Levelland (17-2)
7. Hardin Jefferson (12-4)
8. Beeville Jones (14-4)
9. Stephenville (17-2)
10. Seminole (16-3)
11. North Lamar (12-3)
12. Geronimo Navarro (20-4)
13. Navasota (19-1)
14. Sunnyvale (16-3)
15. Sanger (14-5)
16. Silsbee (14-2)
17. Bishop (18-3)
18. Kennedale (9-9)
19. Canton (17-2)
20. Van Alstyne (14-6)
21. Waco Conally (14-5)
22. Marble Falls (11-5)
23. Godley (14-5)
24. Lampasas (18-7)
25. Madisonville (15-2)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (16-3)
2. Houston Christian (13-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (14-6)
4. Forth Worth Nolan Catholic (14-6)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (10-3)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (13-6)
7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (9-7)
8. Houston The Village School (10-6)
9. Dallas Ursuline Academy (8-9)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (11-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (9-7)
2. Geneva Boerne (11-4)
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (14-3)
4. Trinity Christian Lubbock (5-10)
5. Legacy Prep Woodlands (11-6)
6. Bay Area Christian League City (10-2)
7. Grace Prep Arlington (14-4)
8. Midland Classical (4-8)
9. Trinity Christian Willow Park (14-3)
10. Pantego Arlington (9-6)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (10-1)
2. Beaumont United (12-1)
3. Mansfield Legacy (12-2)
4. Austin Westlake (15-2)
5. Arlington Martin (14-2)
6. Summer Creek (13-3)
7. Allen (13-5)
8. Denton Guyer (12-3)
9. Byron Nelson (13-3)
10. Richardson (12-5)
11. Pearland Dawson (13-3)
12. Seven Lakes (15-4)
13. Cy Creek (12-4)
14. Tomball Memorial (16-0)
15. Stony Point (13-0)
16. San Marcos (16-2)
17. North Crowley (13-4)
18. Fort Bend Hightower (11-6)
19. DeSoto (12-3)
20. Atascocita (10-6)
21. San Antonio Brennan (14-6)
22. Plano East (15-1)
23. Dickinson (12-6)
24. Harker Heights (11-6)
25. San Antonio Warren (16-4)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (9-2)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (14-2)
3. Mansfield Summit (14-2)
4. Amarillo (18-1)
5. Killeen Ellison (14-3)
6. Boerne Champion (15-1)
7. Manvel (9-5)
8. Lancaster (8-6)
9. Lufkin (17-0)
10. Frisco Wakeland (12-3)
11. Frisco Memorial (10-8)
12. Frisco Liberty (11-4)
13. Colleyville Heritage (10-4)
14. South Oak Cliff (7-3)
15. A&M Consolidated (10-4)
16. Fort Worth Wyatt (2-7)
17. Barbers Hill (12-4)
18. Mt. Pleasant (15-0)
19. San Antonio Wagner (7-6)
20. Midlothian (14-3)
21. Richland (12-1)
22. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (16-3)
23. Forney (15-1)
24. Red Oak (11-6)
25. Rouse (10-6)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (16-4)
2. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (18-2)
3. Houston Christian (12-2)
4. San Antonio Central Catholic (14-2)
5. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (10-1)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (15-6)
7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (12-5)
8. Plano John Paul II (8-8)
9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (11-6)
10. Addison Greenhill School (12-3)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (13-4)
2. Houston Second Baptist (10-4)
3. Grapevine Faith Christian (14-4)
4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (12-7)
5. Midland Christian (11-11)
6. Argyle Liberty Christian (16-8)
7. Austin Regents (15-5)
8. Laredo St. Augustine (15-4)
9. Arlington Oakridge (14-6)
10. Frisco Legacy Christian (13-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (9-4)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (13-3)
3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (10-7)
4. Austin Brentwood Christian School (10-6)
5. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (11-7)
6. Boerne Geneva School (15-5)
7. McKinney Christian Academy (16-2)
8. Schertz John Paul II (4-10)
9. Austin Veritas Academy (13-4)
10. San Antonio Holy Cross (9-7)
