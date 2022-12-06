Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie (8-3)
2. Pearland (14-1)
3. Summer Creek (13-1)
4. San Antonio Clark (11-3)
5. Coppell (17-0)
6. DeSoto (6-2)
7. San Antonio Harlan (13-2)
8. Austin High (15-3)
9. Denton Braswell (11-2)
10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-3)
11. Lewisville Hebron (9-3)
12. Little Elm (11-2)
13. San Antonio Brennan (13-4)
14. Fort Bend Austin (17-0)
15. Katy Cinco Ranch (12-1)
16. Beaumont Westbrook (18-1)
17. Laredo United South (11-2)
18. Cedar Hill (8-6)
19. Friendswood Clear Brook (10-4)
20. Tomball Memorial (16-4)
21. Mansfield Legacy (12-2)
22. Katy (15-1)
23. Allen (10-3)
24. Dallas Skyline (8-4)
25. CE King (13-1)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (11-2)
2. Amarillo High (14-1)
3. Wagner (10-3)
4. Mansfield Timberview (13-3)
5. Lubbock Cooper (11-2)
6. Fulshear (10-2)
7. Pflugerville (11-3)
8. Argyle (11-3)
9. Hendrickson (12-2)
10. Buda Hays (14-2)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (10-2)
12. Barbers Hill (15-5)
13. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-2)
14. Amarillo Tascosa (12-2)
15. Frisco Liberty (6-4)
16. Midlothian Heritage (12-3)
17. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2)
18. Manvel (13-7)
19. Montgomery (10-2)
20. McKinney North (10-4)
21. El Paso Burges (13-1)
22. Lubbock Coronado (10-3)
23. Edinburg Vela (10-4)
24. Liberty Hill (12-4)
25. Mount Pleasant (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (16-0)
2. Fredericksburg (13-2)
3. Waco La Vega (13-3)
4. Hardin Jefferson (11-3)
5. Levelland (10-1)
6. Canyon (9-2)
7. Boerne (11-1)
8. Navasota (17-0)
9. Seminole (4-2)
10. Waco Connally (11-2)
11. Beeville Jones (9-4)
12. Stephenville (13-2)
13. Geronimo Navarro (13-3)
14. North Lamar (10-3)
15. Van Alstyne (13-3)
16. Lampasas (15-6)
17. Sunnyvale (12-3)
18. Marble Falls (8-4)
19. Sanger (7-4)
20. Kennedale (5-8)
21. Silsbee (8-0)
22. Wimberley (14-1)
23. Lubbock Estacado (7-3)
24. Canton (13-2)
25. Bishop (8-2)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (14-3)
2. Houston Christian (11-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (11-6)
4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic ( 12-5)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-2)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (12-6)
7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (8-5)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (4-3)
9. Houston The Village School (5-5)
10. Dallas Ursuline Academy (6-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (6-6)
2. Geneva (6-3)
3. Trinity Christian Lubbock (3-6)
4. Pantego Arlington (7-1)
5. Lake Country Fort Worth (10-2)
6. Grace Prep Arlington (8-2)
7. Legacy Prep Woodlands (7-6)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (6-1)
9. Trinity Christian Willow Park (10-0)
10. St. Thomas Episcopal (1-2)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (6-1)
2. North Crowley (11-2)
3. Summer Creek (7-2)
4. FB Elkins (8-2)
5. Mansfield Legacy (10-1)
6. Beaumont United (8-1)
7. Austin Westlake (12-2)
8. Arlington Martin (10-2)
9. Allen (12-4)
10. Hebron (9-4)
11. Byron Nelson (10-3)
12. Richardson (8-5)
13. Pearland Dawson (9-3)
14. Seven Lakes (11-4)
15. Cy Creek (7-4)
16. Tomball Memorial (10-0)
17. Stony Point (10-0)
18. Denton Guyer (6-2)
19. DeSoto (7-1)
20. South Grand Prairie (6-4)
21. Atascocita (8-5)
22. San Antonio Brennan (8-6)
23. Round Rock (7-4)
24. Plano East (10-1)
25. Harker Heights (5-4)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (5-2)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-2)
3. Mansfield Summit (9-2)
4. Amarillo (14-1)
5. Killeen Ellison (9-1)
6. Boerne Champion (12-1)
7. Manvel (6-4)
8. Lancaster (6-5)
9. Lufkin (9-0)
10. Frisco Wakeland (9-3)
11. Frisco Memorial (8-6)
12. Frisco Liberty (10-2)
13. Colleyville Heritage (9-3)
14. South Oak Cliff (4-2)
15. A&M Consolidated (8-4)
16. Fort Worth Wyatt (1-5)
17. Lovejoy (6-1)
18. Barber's Hill (8-4)
19. Mt Pleasant (8-0)
20. San Antonio Wagner (6-6)
21. Midlothian (10-3)
22. Richland (7-1)
23. Birdville (4-4)
24. Flour Bluff (8-3)
25. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (10-3)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian (9-1)
2. Houston St. Thomas (7-0)
3. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (13-4)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (9-3)
5. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (14-2)
6. San Antonio Central Catholic (10-2)
7. San Antonio Antonian Prep (11-4)
8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (10-4)
9. Dallas Parish Episcopal (13-5)
10. Plano John Paul II (5-7)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (9-4)
2. Midland Christian (9-7)
3. Houston Second Baptist (6-3)
4. Grapevine Faith Christian (11-4)
5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (10-3)
6. The Woodlands Christian Academy (8-7)
7. Argyle Liberty Christian (10-7)
8. Frisco Legacy Christian (12-3)
9. Brownsville St. Joseph (10-3)
10. Fort Worth Christian (9-8)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (4-2)
2. Austin Brentwood Christian School (3-3)
3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (5-5)
4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School (11-2)
5. Schertz John Paul II (2-4)
6. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy (4-3)
7. McKinney Christian Academy (2-0)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (5-1)
9. Austin Hill Country Christian School (1-0)
10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School (0-0)
