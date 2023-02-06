Plano vs Plano East

Plano senior Nikk Williams, right, attempts to dribble past Plano East junior Narit Chotikavanic during Saturday's District 6-6A matchup.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.

Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments