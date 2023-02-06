Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (26-3)
2. Austin High (28-3)
3. South Grand Prairie (24-6)
4. Pearland (29-3)
5. DeSoto (21-5)
6. San Antonio Brennan (28-4)
7. Fort Bend Hightower (29-3)
8. Southlake Carroll (27-3)
9. Summer Creek (29-4)
10. Lewisville Hebron (27-5)
11. Coppell (32-3)
12. San Antonio Harlan (26-4)
13. Fort Bend Austin (29-2)
14. Katy (28-2)
15. Houston Westfield (21-3)
16. Beaumont Westbrook (29-3)
17. Deer Park (27-3)
18. Klein Collins (25-4)
19. Denton Braswell (25-7)
20. Little Elm (26-5)
21. Conroe Grand Oaks (25-6)
22. Cypress Springs (27-8)
23. Steele (23-11)
24. Vista Ridge (24-8)
25. Franklin (24-3)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (26-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (31-3)
3. Wagner (23-4)
4. Pflugerville Hendrickson (28-5)
5. Argyle (28-3)
6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)
7. Lubbock Cooper (24-6)
8. Amarillo High (29-4)
9. Pflugerville (27-6)
10. Fulshear (27-5)
11. Buda Hays (32-3)
12. White Settlement Brewer (25-3)
13. Barbers Hill (29-5)
14. McKinney North (25-6)
15. Manvel (26-7)
16. Frisco Memorial (22-10)
17. Denton Ryan (25-5)
18. Frisco Liberty (19-8)
19. Edinburg Vela (27-4)
20. Midlothian Heritage (27-7)
21. Amarillo Tascosa (25-5)
22. Leander Glenn (25-5)
23. Corpus Christi Vet Memorial (25-9)
24. Boerne Champion (27-6)
25. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (28-5)
25. El Paso Burges (25-3)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (33-1)
2. Boerne (29-1)
3. Waco La Vega (30-5)
4. Canyon (29-3)
5. Fredericksburg (30-3)
6. Levelland (29-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (26-5)
8. Sunnyvale (28-5)
9. Stephenville (29-3)
10. Beeville Jones (26-4)
11. Sanger (25-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (28-7)
13. Seminole (27-7)
14. Bishop (30-4)
15. Silsbee (27-3)
16. North Lamar (26-6)
17. Navasota (31-4)
18. Van (20-2)
19. Canyon Randall (22-7)
20. Godley (25-7)
21. Bay City (26-1)
22. Madisonville (29-4)
23. Gilmer (22-8)
24. Brownsboro (21-7)
25. Canton (26-6)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (28-4)
2. Houston Christian (28-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (22-9)
4. Forth Worth Nolan Catholic (23-10)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (21-6)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (26-8)
7. Houston The Village School (20-13)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (17-9)
9. Dallas Ursuline Academy (13-15)
10. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-15)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (17-8)
2. Geneva Boerne (24-5)
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (27-6)
4. Legacy Prep Woodlands (17-9)
5. Trinity Christian Willow Park (24-4)
6. Midland Classical (14-13)
7. Grace Prep Arlington (20-7)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (17-7)
9. Vanguard Waco (19-7)
10. Prince of Peace (18-10)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (24-3)
2. Beaumont United (27-1)
3. Seven Lakes (29-4)
4. Stony Point (26-1)
5. San Marcos (32-2)
6. Arlington Martin (25-4)
7. Plano (20-7)
8. Highland Park (22-6)
9. Harker Heights (23-7)
10. Allen (26-7)
11. Plano East (27-4)
12. Buda Johnson (25-3)
13. Pearland Dawson (26-5)
14. San Antonio Brennan (24-7)
15. Austin Westlake (27-4)
16. Cy Creek (25-6)
17. Keller (20-10)
18. DeSoto (23-7)
19. Arlington Sam Houston (25-7)
20. Lake Travis (23-6)
21. Cy Falls (25-6)
22. Mansfield Legacy (20-8)
23. San Antonio Reagan (26-5)
24. Cedar Hill (21-11)
25. San Antonio Warren (26-6)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (23-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (29-3)
3. Fort Bend Marshall (28-3)
4. Amarillo (28-3)
5. Mount Pleasant (30-0)
6. Lancaster (18-7)
7. Forney (26-3)
8. Rouse (22-8)
9. Fort Worth Wyatt (13-10)
10. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (27-3)
11. Mansfield Summit (26-4)
12. Boerne Champion (27-3)
13. Red Oak (22-10)
14. Lufkin (30-3)
15. South Oak Cliff (17-7)
16. Frisco Liberty (22-6)
17. Port Arthur Memorial (24-8)
18. Barbers Hill (25-6)
19. El Paso Chapin (23-6)
20. Fort Worth Brewer (26-3)
21. Corpus Christi Miller (24-5)
22. Newman Smith (19-6)
23. Burleson Centennial (25-6)
24. Bryan Rudder (28-4)
25. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (22-10)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Prestonwood Christian (25-6)
2. Houston Christian (28-4)
3. Houston St. Thomas (23-1)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (21-8)
5. San Antonio Central Catholic (22-8)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-9)
7. John Paul II (14-16)
8. Dallas Parish Episcopal (21-12)
9. Bellaire Episcopal (14-15)
10. Trinity Christian-Addison (27-9)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (21-8)
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (24-8)
3. Frisco Legacy Christian (29-7)
4. Houston Second Baptist (25-8)
5. Arlington Oakridge (23-8)
6. Austin Regents School (24-9)
7. Midland Christian (21-14)
8. The Woodlands John Cooper School (17-14)
9. Fort Worth Christian (20-15)
10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian School (20-11)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (24-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (20-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (22-7)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (17-8)
5. Schertz John Paul II (16-15)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (27-10)
7. Bullard Brook Hill School (18-6)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (20-6)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (18-12)
10. Houston Cypress Christian School (15-9)
