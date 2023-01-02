Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Coppell (24-1)
2. San Antonio Clark (16-3)
3. Summer Creek (21-2)
4. Austin High (19-3)
5. Denton Braswell (17-3)
6. Pearland (20-3)
7. DeSoto (11-4)
8. San Antonio Brennan (19-4)
9. South Grand Prairie (14-6)
10. San Antonio Harlan (17-3)
11. Flower Mound (20-2)
12. Fort Bend Austin (20-1)
13. Katy (20-1)
14. Tomball Memorial (20-5)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (17-2)
16. Allen (18-5)
17. Beaumont Westbrook (19-2)
18. Lewisville Hebron (18-4)
19. Mansfield Legacy (17-5)
20. Southlake Carroll (17-3)
21. Cedar Hill (11-8)
22. Lake Ridge (18-7)
23. Houston Westfield (11-3)
24. Steele (15-10)
25. United South (18-5)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (18-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (23-3)
3. Amarillo High (23-3)
4. Wagner (13-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (17-5)
6. Argyle (19-3)
7. Hendrickson (20-4)
8. Pflugerville (18-5)
9. Fulshear (16-4)
10. Buda Hays (23-3)
11. FW Brewer (17-3)
12. Barbers Hill (19-5)
13. McKinney North (17-5)
14. Mount Pleasant (20-0)
15. CC Flour Bluff (22-3)
16. Frisco Memorial (14-7)
17. Midlothian Heritage (19-6)
18. Manvel (18-7)
19. Boerne Champion (18-5)
20. El Paso Chapin (18-4)
21. Lubbock Coronado (16-8)
22. Liberty Hill (20-5)
23. Montgomery (16-6)
24. Frisco Liberty (11-8)
25. Edinburg Vela (14-4)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (25-1)
2. Fredericksburg (22-2)
3. Boerne (20-1)
4. Waco La Vega (20-5)
5. Canyon (16-3)
6. Levelland (20-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (17-5)
8. Stephenville (22-2)
9. Geronimo Navarro (22-4)
10. Beeville Jones (15-4)
11. Sunnyvale (19-5)
12. Sanger (17-5)
13. Seminole (17-7)
14. Bishop (21-4)
15. Silsbee (18-3)
16. North Lamar (15-5)
17. Kennedale (10-9)
18. Canton (21-4)
19. Madisonville (20-3)
20. Godley (17-6)
21. Royal-Brookshire (14-6)
22. Navasota (22-4)
23. Van Alstyne (15-6)
24. Houston Yates (12-0)
25. Bay City (19-1)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (20-4)
2. Houston Christian (19-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-8)
4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (19-6)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (16-3)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (18-7)
7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (9-9)
8. Houston The Village School (12-9)
9. Plano Prestonwood Christian (11-8)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (11-9)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian
2. Geneva Boerne
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth
4. Trinity Christian Lubbock
5. Legacy Prep Woodlands
6. Bay Area Christian League City
7. Midland Classical
8. Grace Prep Arlington
9. Trinity Christian Willow Park
10. Holy Cross San Antonio
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (15-3)
2. Beaumont United (17-1)
3. Austin Westlake (21-2)
4. Arlington Martin (18-3)
5. Allen (17-6)
6. Plano (17-6)
7. Mansfield Legacy (14-4)
8. Byron Nelson (17-3)
9. Seven Lakes (20-4)
10. Cy Creek (16-5)
11. Pearland Dawson (17-4)
12. Denton Guyer (15-5)
13. Stony Point (16-1)
14. San Marcos (23-2)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (13-6)
16. Summer Creek (17-4)
17. DeSoto (15-4)
18. SA Brennan (16-6)
19. Plano East (19-2)
20. Harker Heights (15-7)
21. Highland Park (14-5)
22. Keller (11-9)
23. Cy Falls (14-5)
24. Harlan (12-5)
25. Tomball Memorial (19-2)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (14-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (19-3)
3. Mansfield Summit (19-2)
4. Fort Bend Marshall (18-3)
5. Amarillo (20-3)
6. Boerne Champion (19-1)
7. South Oak Cliff (11-4)
8. Lancaster (11-6)
9. Frisco Wakeland (17-3)
10. Mt Pleasant (20-0)
11. Frisco Liberty (11-4)
12. Rouse (12-8)
13. Frisco Memorial (12-10)
14. Colleyville Heritage (14-4)
15. Manvel (10-7)
16. Frisco Independence (14-9)
17. Barbers Hill (17-4)
18. Forney (19-2)
19. Red Oak (14-8)
20. FW Wyatt (4-10)
21. A&M Consolidated (13-6)
22. Lufkin (20-3)
23. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (19-3)
24. San Antonio Wagner (10-8)
25. Midlothian (17-4)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian (18-3)
2. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (18-6)
3. Houston St. Thomas (13-1)
4. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-4)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-6)
6. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (15-5)
7. San Antonio Central Catholic (16-4)
8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (16-8)
9. Addison Greenhill School (13-3)
10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (16-11)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michaels (14-6)
2. Houston Second Baptist (16-7)
3. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (19-6)
4. Grapevine Faith Christian (18-7)
5. The Woodlands Christian Academy (14-9)
6. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-9)
7. Midland Christian (16-14)
8. Austin Regents (16-8)
9. Laredo St. Augustine (17-4)
10. Frisco Legacy Christian (20-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (14-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (13-3)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (14-6)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (10-7)
5. Boerne Geneva School (15-5)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (16-2)
7. Schertz John Paul II (7-14)
8. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (13-10)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (13-9)
10. Austin Veritas Academy (13-4)
