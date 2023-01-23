Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (22-3)
2. Austin High (24-3)
3. Coppell (29-2)
4. Pearland (25-3)
5. Summer Creek (26-3)
6. San Antonio Brennan (25-4)
7. DeSoto (17-5)
8. South Grand Prairie (19-6)
9. Katy (26-1)
10. Lewisville Hebron (24-4)
11. Fort Bend Hightower (25-3)
12. San Antonio Harlan (22-4)
13. Southlake Carroll (23-3)
14. Fort Bend Austin (25-2)
15. Denton Braswell (22-5)
16. Houston Westfield (17-3)
17. Beaumont Westbrook (24-3)
18. Steele (20-10)
19. United South (24-5)
20. Deer Park (23-3)
21. Allen (23-6)
22. Klein Collins (21-4)
23. Cypress Ranch (22-4)
24. Johnson (22-8)
25. Grand Oaks (22-6)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (28-3)
3. Wagner (19-4)
4. Argyle (25-3)
5. Pflugerville (24-5)
6. Lubbock Cooper (21-6)
7. Amarillo High (26-4)
8. Hendrickson (24-5)
9. Fulshear (23-5)
10. Buda Hays (29-3)
11. White Settlement Brewer (22-3)
12. Barbers Hill (25-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (28-0)
14. Midlothian Heritage (24-6)
15. McKinney North (22-6)
16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (26-4)
17. Manvel (23-7)
18. Amarillo Tascosa (23-4)
19. Frisco Memorial (20-10)
20. Leander Glenn (23-4)
21. Denton Ryan (22-5)
22. Edinburg Vela (22-4)
23. El Paso Chapin (23-5)
24. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (22-8)
25. Boerne Champion (23-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (30-1)
2. Boerne (26-1)
3. Waco La Vega (26-5)
4. Canyon (25-3)
5. Fredericksburg (27-3)
6. Levelland (25-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (22-5)
8. Sunnyvale (24-5)
9. Stephenville (26-3)
10. Beeville Jones (22-4)
11. Sanger (22-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (25-6)
13. Seminole (23-7)
14. Bishop (27-4)
15. Silsbee (23-3)
16. North Lamar (22-6)
17. Godley (23-6)
18. Madisonville (26-3)
19. Canyon Randall (19-6)
20. Navasota (27-4)
21. Van (17-2)
22. Canton (24-5)
23. Bay City (23-1)
24. Kennedale (14-10)
25. Marble Falls (16-12)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (25-4)
2. Houston Christian (22-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (20-9)
4. Nolan Catholic (22-8)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-6)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (23-8)
7. Houston The Village School (17-11)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (15-8)
9. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-13)
10. Dallas Ursuline Academy (12-13)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (14-8)
2. Geneva Boerne (22-5)
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (23-6)
4. Midland Classical (12-12)
5. Trinity Christian Willow Park (21-3)
6. Legacy Prep Woodlands (15-9)
7. Grace Prep Arlington (19-7)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (15-7)
9. Trinity Christian Lubbock (7-17)
10. Prince of Peace Carrolton (16-9)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (21-3)
2. Beaumont United (23-1)
3. Arlington Martin (23-3)
4. Allen (23-6)
5. Seven Lakes (25-4)
6. Cy Creek (22-5)
7. Pearland Dawson (23-4)
8. Stony Point (22-1)
9. San Marcos (28-2)
10. DeSoto (21-6)
11. Plano (22-7)
12. Lake Travis (21-5)
13. Buda Johnson (23-3)
14. Highland Park (17-6)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (19-6)
16. Austin Westlake (24-4)
17. San Antonio Brennan (22-6)
18. Plano East (24-3)
19. Harker Heights (20-7)
20. Byron Nelson (22-4)
21. Keller (16-10)
22. Cedar Hill (18-10)
23. Mansfield Legacy (17-7)
24. Klein Collins (18-7)
25. Cy Falls (19-6)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (20-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (25-3)
3. Fort Bend Marshall (24-3)
4. Amarillo (25-3)
5. Mount Pleasant (26-0)
6. Burleson Centennial (23-4)
7. Mansfield Summit (24-3)
8. Lancaster (15-7)
9. Forney (23-3)
10. Rouse (19-8)
11. Red Oak (19-8)
12. Fort Worth Wyatt (10-10)
13. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (23-3)
14. San Antonio Wagner (15-9)
15. Boerne Champion (23-3)
16. Lufkin (26-3)
17. South Oak Cliff (15-7)
18. Barbers Hill (22-5)
19. Frisco Liberty (19-6)
20. Port Arthur Memorial (20-8)
21. Goose Creek Memorial (15-13)
22. Newman Smith (16-5)
23. El Paso Chapin (19-6)
24. Fort Worth Brewer (23-3)
25. Corpus Christi Miller (21-5)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (23-6, 6-0)
2. Houston Christian (24-4, 4-0)
3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (19-1, 4-0)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (19-7, 3-1)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-8, 2-2)
6. Plano John Paul II (13-15, 5-1)
7. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-11, 2-4)
8. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (26-7, 2-3)
9. Bellaire Episcopal (11-14, 4-0)
10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-12, 2-4)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (19-8, 2-0)
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (20-8, 8-0)
3. Frisco Legacy Christian (25-7, 8-0)
4. Arlington Oakridge School (22-7, 4-0)
5. Houston Second Baptist (21-8, 7-1)
6. Austin Regents School (23-9, 1-1)
7. The Woodlands John Cooper School (14-12, 3-1)
8. Fort Worth Christian (19-13, 4-0)
9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s (19-4, 7-0)
10. Midland Christian (18-14, 3-1)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (19-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (19-7)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (15-8)
5. Schertz John Paul II (10-15)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (25-9)
7. Bullard The Brook Hill School (15-6)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (18-5)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-11)
10. Houston Cypress Christian (11-8)
