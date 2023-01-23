Newman Smith basketball

Newman Smith junior Nic Codie, left, has helped lead the Trojans to first place in District 9-5A.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.

Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments