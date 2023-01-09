Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (19-3)
2. Summer Creek (23-2)
3. Austin High (21-3)
4. Coppell (25-2)
5. Pearland (22-3)
6. DeSoto (14-4)
7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4)
8. South Grand Prairie (16-6)
9. Denton Braswell (19-4)
10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3)
11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1)
12. Katy (22-1)
13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4)
14. Flower Mound (20-3)
15. Allen (20-5)
16. Lake Ridge (20-7)
17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3)
18. Houston Westfield (13-3)
19. Southlake Carroll (19-3)
20. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3)
21. Steele (16-10)
22. United South (20-5)
23. Deer Park (20-3)
24. Cypress Ranch (19-3)
25. Mansfield Legacy (18-6)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (20-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)
3. Amarillo High (24-3)
4. Wagner (15-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (18-5)
6. Argyle (21-3)
7. Pflugerville (20-5)
8. Hendrickson (21-5)
9. Fulshear (19-5)
10. Buda Hays (25-3)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (19-3)
12. Barbers Hill (21-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (24-0)
14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (23-3)
15. Frisco Memorial (17-9)
16. Midlothian Heritage (21-6)
17. McKinney North (18-6)
18. Manvel (19-7)
19. Boerne Champion (20-5)
20. Liberty Hill (22-5)
21. Montgomery (17-7)
22. Frisco Liberty (13-8)
23. Edinburg Vela (18-4)
24. El Paso Chapin (18-5)
25. Lubbock Coronado (18-9)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (27-1)
2. Fredericksburg (24-2)
3. Boerne (22-1)
4. Waco La Vega (21-5)
5. Canyon (17-3)
6. Levelland (21-3)
7. Hardin Jefferson (18-5)
8. Stephenville (24-2)
9. Sunnyvale (21-5)
10. Beeville Jones (19-4)
11. Geronimo Navarro (23-5)
12. Sanger (19-5)
13. Seminole (19-7)
14. Bishop (23-4)
15. Silsbee (20-3)
16. North Lamar (18-6)
17. Canton (22-4)
18. Godley (19-6)
19. Madisonville (22-3)
20. Royal-Brookshire (15-6)
21. Navasota (24-4)
22. Bay City (21-1)
23. Brownsboro (16-5)
24. Dallas Pinkston (14-10)
25. Canyon Randall (13-6)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (22-4)
2. Houston Christian (19-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-9)
4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (18-3)
5. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (19-7)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-7)
7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-11)
8. Dallas Ursuline Academy (10-10)
9. Houston The Village School (14-9)
10. Bellaire Episcopal (10-8)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (10-8)
2. Geneva Boerne (17-5)
3. Lake Country Christian-Ft Worth (21-5)
4. Midland Classical (11-11)
5. Legacy Prep Woodlands (13-8)
6. Trinity Christian Lubbock (7-15)
7. Grace Prep Arlington (17-4)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (12-4)
9. Trinity Christian Willow Park (15-3)
10. Holy Cross San Antonio (8-4)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (17-3)
2. Beaumont United (19-1)
3. Arlington Martin (19-3)
4. Allen (19-6)
5. Plano (19-6)
6. DeSoto (18-4)
7. Seven Lakes (22-4)
8. Cy Creek (18-5)
9. Pearland Dawson (19-4)
10. Stony Point (18-1)
11. San Marcos (25-2)
12. Buda Johnson (20-2)
13. Austin Westlake (22-3)
14. Hightower (16-6)
15. Guyer (16-6)
16. Mansfield Legacy (15-5)
17. San Antonio Brennan (18-6)
18. Plano East (20-3)
19. Harker Heights (16-7)
20. Highland Park (16-5)
21. Cy Falls (16-5)
22. Keller Central (17-4)
23. Byron Nelson (18-4)
24. Summer Creek (18-5)
25. Tomball Memorial (21-2)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (16-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (21-3)
3. Mansfield Summit (21-2)
4. Fort Bend Marshall (20-3)
5. Amarillo (22-3)
6. Boerne Champion (21-1)
7. South Oak Cliff (12-5)
8. Mt Pleasant (22-0)
9. Frisco Wakeland (19-3)
10. Forney (21-2)
11. Frisco Liberty (17-5)
12. Rouse (14-8)
13. Red Oak (16-8)
14. Lancaster (12-7)
15. Colleyville Heritage (16-4)
16. Manvel (11-7)
17. Fort Worth Wyatt (6-10)
18. A&M Consolidated (15-6)
19. Lufkin (22-3)
20. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (21-3)
21. San Antonio Wagner (12-8)
22. Frisco Independence (15-10)
23. Frisco Memorial (13-11)
24. Barbers Hill (18-5)
25. Burleson Centennial (20-4)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-6)
2. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (17-5)
3. Houston Christian (19-4)
4. Houston St. Thomas (15-1)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (22-6)
6. San Antonio Central Catholic (17-5)
7. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-5)
8. Plano John Paul II (9-14)
9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-9)
10. Addison Greenhill School (13-4)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Houston Second Baptist (17-7)
2. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (21-6)
3. Austin St. Michaels (15-8)
4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-8)
5. Austin Regents (19-8)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-7)
7. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-10)
8. Laredo St. Augustine (19-4)
9. Frisco Legacy Christian (21-7)
10. Arlington Oakridge (18-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (15-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (16-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (16-6)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (12-7)
5. Schertz John Paul II (8-14)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (21-9)
7. Boerne Geneva Academy (18-6)
8. San Antonio Holy Cross (15-9)
9. Austin Veritas Academy (14-4)
10. Bullard The Brook Hill School (11-6)
