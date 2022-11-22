Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie (6-2)
2. Pearland (12-1)
3. Summer Creek (10-1)
4. Desoto (5-1)
5. Coppell (9-0)
6. San Antonio Clark (8-3)
7. Friendswood Clear Brook (8-1)
8. Denton Braswell (5-1)
9. San Antonio Harlan (12-1)
10. Austin High (10-3)
11. Katy Cinco Ranch (8-0)
12. Mansfield Lake Ridge (10-2)
13. Fort Worth Boswell (3-2)
14. Cedar Hill (5-4)
15. San Antonio Brennan (10-2)
16. Dallas Highland Park (5-2)
17. Cedar Park Vista Ridge (5-3)
18. Tomball Memorial (12-2)
19. Houston Memorial (7-6)
20. Southlake Carroll (5-2)
21. Katy Tompkins (7-3)
22. Wolfforth Frenship (7-0)
23. Cibolo Steele (7-6)
24. Converse Judson (8-4)
25. Houston Westfield (4-1)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (7-0)
2. Amarillo High (7-1)
3. San Antonio Wagner (5-2)
4. Mansfield Timberview (7-2)
5. Lubbock Cooper (9-1)
6. Argyle (5-2)
7. Pflugerville (6-2)
8. Fulshear (8-2)
9. Buda Hays (9-0)
10. Fort Worth Brewer (7-0)
11. Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-4)
12. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (7-4)
13. Frisco Liberty (3-2)
14. Manvel (10-3)
15. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-4)
16. Princeton (3-3)
17. Montgomery (8-0)
18. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-1)
19. Lubbock High (6-1)
20. Frisco Memorial (4-5)
21. Midlothian Heritage (7-2)
22. Amarillo Tascosa (3-1)
23. El Paso Burges (8-0)
24. McKinney North (5-4)
25. Edinburg Vela (8-3)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (8-0)
2. Fredricksburg (10-2)
3. Waco La Vega (10-3)
4. Hardin Jefferson (8-2)
5. Boerne (6-0)
6. Canyon (3-2)
7. Seminole (3-0)
8. Waco Connally (5-0)
9. Stephenville (7-1)
10. Kennedale (5-3)
11. Sunnyvale (6-1)
12. Levelland (1-0)
13. Beeville Jones (5-2)
14. Geronimo Navarro (7-1)
15. Marble Falls (6-1)
16. Sanger (5-3)
17. Dallas Lincoln (4-3)
18. Lampasses (10-4)
19. North Lamar (4-1)
20. Hudson (5-0)
21. Navasota (8-0)
22. Wimberley (8-0)
23. Bishop (4-1)
24. Van Alstyne (6-1)
25. Canton (6-1)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (8-3)
2. Houston Christian (8-1)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (4-4)
4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (8-3)
6. Plano Prestonwood Christian (5-3)
7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (5-3)
8. Houston The Village School (2-3)
9. Bellaire Episcopal (2-2)
10. Houston St. Agnes Academy (3-5)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (2-3)
2. Pantego (7-1)
3. Geneva Boerne (2-0)
4. Trinity Lubbock (3-6)
4. Bay Area (4-1)
6. Legacy Prep Woodlands (3-1)
6. Grace Prep Arlington (6-1)
8. Lake Country Chr Fort Worth (5-0)
9. JPII Schertz (1-2)
9. Brookhill Bullard (7-3)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (2-1)
2. Arlington Martin (2-0)
3. North Crowley (7-0)
4. Richardson (4-2)
5. SA Brennan (5-2)
6. Pearland Dawson (4-1)
7. Summer Creek (5-2)
8. Cy Creek (5-2)
9. Hebron (4-3)
10. Byron Nelson (7-0)
11. S Grand Prairie (3-0)
12. Austin Westlake (6-1)
13. Atascocita (5-2)
14. FB Elkins (5-2)
15. College Park (5-1)
16. Bmt United (1-1)
17. Cy Falls (1-2)
18. Lake Travis (6-0)
19. Desoto (6-1)
20. Frenship (2-0)
21. Plano East (6-0)
22. Denton Guyer (4-1)
23. Rock Hill (4-0)
24. Seven Lakes (6-2)
25. San Marcos (6-1)
Class 5A
1. Kimball (1-1)
2. FB Marshall (3-0)
3. Lancaster (2-1)
4. Birdville (1-1)
5. Killeen Ellison (2-0)
6. Boerne Champion (5-0)
7. Manvel (5-2)
8. Amarillo (6-1)
9. Mansfield Summit (3-1)
10. Lufkin (1-0)
11. Frisco Memorial (0-2)
12. SA Wagner (5-2)
13. A&M Consolidated (4-2)
14. South Oak Cliff (1-1)
15. FW Wyatt (0-2)
16. Flour Bluff (6-2)
17. Lovejoy (3-0)
18. Barbers Hill (5-3)
19. PA Memorial (3-0)
20. Crosby (3-2)
21. Liberty Hill (1-1)
22. Colleyville Heritage (5-1)
23. Midlothian (6-1)
24. Alamo Heights (5-1)
25. Laredo Nixon (3-3)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (5-2)
2. Houston Christian (3-0)
3. Houston St. Thomas (3-0)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (4-1)
5. San Antonio Central Catholic (5-0)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (5-3)
7. Dallas Parish Episcopal (8-2)
8. Plano John Paul II (2-4)
9. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (7-1)
10. Dallas Bishop Lynch (3-1)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (1-0)
2. Schertz John Paul II (1-0)
3. Arlington Grace Prep (3-3)
4. Austin Brentwood Christian School (3-3)
5. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy (0-0)
6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School (5-1)
7. Bullard Brook Hill School (0-0)
8. McKinney Christian School (2-0)
9. Austin Hill Country Christian School (1-0)
10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School (0-0)
