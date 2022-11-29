Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
To view the full lists across all UIL classifications and private schools, click here.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie (6-3)
2. Pearland (13-1)
3. Summer Creek (11-1)
4. San Antonio Clark (9-3)
5. Coppell (11-0)
6. Desoto (5-2)
7. San Antonio Harlan (12-2)
8. Austin High (13-3)
9. Katy Cinco Ranch (10-0)
10. Cedar Hill (7-4)
11. San Antonio Brennan (11-2)
12. Friendswood Clear Brook (8-2)
13. Denton Braswell (6-2)
14. Lake Ridge (11-2)
15. Vista Ridge (7-3)
16. Dallas Skyline (6-2)
17. Tomball Memorial (12-3)
18. Frenship (7-0)
19. Allen (6-2)
20. Lewisville Hebron (6-3)
21. Mansfield Legacy (7-1)
22. Little Elm (6-2)
23. Laredo United South (9-2)
24. CE King (9-0)
25. Katy (10-1)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (7-2)
2. Amarillo High (9-1)
3. San Antonio Wagner (7-2)
4. Mansfield Timberview (8-3)
5. Lubbock Cooper (9-2)
6. Pflugerville (8-2)
7. Fulshear (9-2)
8. Argyle (5-3)
9. Buda Hays (11-0)
10. Fort Worth Brewer (8-0)
11. Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-4)
12. Barbers Hill (10-5)
13. Frisco Liberty (5-2)
14. Montgomery (9-0)
15. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-5)
16. Manvel (10-4)
17. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-1)
18. Midlothian Heritage (8-2)
19. Frisco Lebanon Trail (8-1)
20. Lubbock High (11-3)
21. El Paso Burges (9-0)
22. Amarillo Tascosa (3-2)
23. McKinney North (8-4)
24. Edinburg Vela (9-4)
25. Frisco Memorial (4-5)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (10-0)
2. Fredericksburg (11-2)
3. Waco La Vega (12-3)
4. Hardin Jefferson (9-2)
5. Boerne (7-0)
6. Levelland (6-0)
7. Canyon (7-2)
8. Stephenville (9-1)
9. Sunnyvale (9-1)
10. Seminole (4-1)
11. Kennedale (5-3)
12. Waco Connally (5-2)
13. Geronimo Navarro (9-1)
14. Sanger (6-3)
15. Marble Falls (7-1)
16. Lampasas (11-5)
17. Beeville Jones (5-3)
18. Dallas Lincoln (4-4)
19. North Lamar (6-1)
20. Hudson (6-0)
21. Navasota (10-0)
22. Wimberley (9-0)
23. Bishop (6-1)
24. Godley (4-1)
25. Canton (8-1)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (8-3)
2. Houston Christian (8-3)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (7-6)
4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-2)
5. San Antonio Antonian (8-5)
6. Plano Prestonwood Christian (5-3)
7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (5-3)
8. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (7-4)
9. Houston The Village School (2-3)
10. Houston St. Agnes Academy (4-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (4-4)
2. Geneva School of Boerne (6-2)
3. Trinity Christian Lubbock (3-6)
4. Legacy Prep Woodlands (5-3)
4. Pantego (7-1)
6.Lake Country Fort Worth (7-1)
6. Grace Prep Arlington (6-2)
8. Bay Area Christian League City (5-1)
9. Cypress Christian Houston (0-3)
10. St. Thomas Episcopal (1-1)
10. Brook Hill Academy Bullard (8-3)
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Lake Highlands (4-1)
2. Arlington Martin (6-1)
3. North Crowley (8-1)
4. Richardson (6-2)
5. Pearland Dawson (6-1)
6. Summer Creek (6-2)
7. Fort Bend Elkins (6-2)
8. Cy Creek (7-3)
9. Hebron (5-3)
10. Byron Nelson (8-1)
11. South Grand Prairie (4-1)
12. Beaumont United (3-1)
13. Atascocita (6-3)
14. Seven Lakes (8-2)
15. College Park (7-1)
16. San Antonio Brennan (5-5)
17. Lake Travis (8-0)
18. Austin Westlake (7-2)
19. DeSoto (7-2)
20. Frenship (4-0)
21. Denton Guyer (4-2)
22. Harker Heights (2-1)
23. Highland Park (4-1)
24. Plano East (8-1)
25. Cy Falls (2-3)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (4-1)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (4-2)
3. Mansfield Summit (5-1)
4. Lancaster (3-3)
5. Killeen Ellison (4-0)
6. Boerne Champion (7-0)
7. Manvel (6-3)
8. Amarillo (8-1)
9. Birdville (1-3)
10. Lufkin (3-0)
11. Frisco Memorial (5-4)
12. A&M Consolidated (5-2)
13. San Antonio Wagner (6-5)
14. South Oak Cliff (4-2)
15. Fort Worth Wyatt (1-3)
16. Flour Bluff (7-2)
17. Lovejoy (4-1)
18. Barbers Hill (5-3)
19. Port Arthur Memorial (5-0)
20. Crosby (4-2)
21. Colleyville Heritage (6-1)
22. Midlothian (7-1)
23. Alamo Heights (6-1)
24. Laredo Nixon (4-4)
25. Mount Pleasant (6-0)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian (5-0)
2. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (9-3)
3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (6-0)
4. San Antonio Central Catholic (9-1)
5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (5-2)
6. Dallas Bishop Lynch (8-1)
7. San Antonio Antonian Prep (6-4)
8. Dallas Parish Episcopal (11-3)
9. Plano John Paul II (5-5)
10. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (8-2)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (3-2)
2. Schertz John Paul II (1-5)
3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (3-3)
4. Austin Brentwood Christian School (3-3)
5. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy (3-1)
6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School (5-1)
7. Bullard Brook Hill School (0-0)
8. McKinney Christian Academy (2-0)
9. Austin Hill Country School (1-0)
10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School (0-0)
