Texas high school football state rankings (Week of Sept. 11) By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 11, 2023

Here are this week's high school football state rankings, per Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded. Only classifications that include schools from SLM markets are included.

CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (2-0)
2. Galena Park North Shore (3-0)
3. DeSoto (2-0)
4. Austin Westlake (3-0)
5. Austin Vandegrift (3-0)
6. Southlake Carroll (3-0)
7. Humble Atascocita (3-0)
8. Lake Travis (3-0)
9. Katy (2-1)
10. Denton Guyer (2-1)
11. North Crowley (3-0)
12. Humble Summer Creek (3-0)
13. Cibolo Steele (2-1)
14. McKinney (3-0)
15. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (3-0)
16. Pflugerville Weiss (3-0)
17. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0)
18. Fort Bend Hightower (3-0)
19. Houston Lamar (3-0)
20. Midland Legacy (3-0)
21. Dickinson (2-1)
22. Willis (3-0)
23. San Antonio Reagan (3-0)
24. Tomball Memorial (3-0)
25. Sheldon C.E. King (3-0)

CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Aledo (3-0)
2. Longview (2-1)
3. Mansfield Timberview (3-0)
4. Port Arthur Memorial (2-0)
5. Fulshear (3-0)
6. Denton Ryan (2-0)
7. Smithson Valley (2-1)
8. Red Oak (3-0)
9. PSJA North (3-0)
10. Frisco Lone Star (2-1)

CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Melissa (3-0)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0)
3. Frisco Emerson (3-0)
4. Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0)
5. Midlothian Heritage (3-0)
6. Texarkana Texas (3-0)
7. Port Neches-Groves (2-1)
8. Liberty Hill (2-1)
9. Wichita Falls Rider (3-0)
10. Gregory-Portland (3-0)

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Tyler Chapel Hull (3-0)
2. Anna (2-0)
3. China Spring (2-1)
4. Boerne (2-1)
5. Celina (3-0)
6. Stephenville (2-1)
7. Kilgore (2-1)
8. Brownwood (3-0)
9. Lubbock Estacado (3-0)
10. Somerset (3-0)
