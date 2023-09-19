featured spotlight Texas high school football state rankings (Week of Sept. 18) By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Celina junior Harrison Williams carries the ball during Friday's non-district game against Anna. By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here are this week's high school football state rankings, per Dave Campbell's Texas Football.Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded. Only classifications that include schools from SLM markets are included.CLASS 6A1. Duncanville (2-0)2. Galena Park North Shore (3-0)3. DeSoto (3-0)4. Austin Westlake (3-0)5. Austin Vandegrift (4-0)6. Southlake Carroll (4-0)7. Humble Atascocita (4-0)8. Lake Travis (4-0)9. Katy (3-1)10. North Crowley (4-0)11. Humble Summer Creek (3-0)12. Cibolo Steele (3-1)13. McKinney (4-0)14. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (4-0)15. Pflugerville Weiss (4-0)16. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0)17. Houston Lamar (4-0)18. Dickinson (3-1)19. Willis (4-0)20. San Antonio Reagan (3-0)21. Tomball Memorial (3-0)22. Sheldon C.E. King (3-0)23. Rockwall (3-1)24. Prosper (3-1)25. Dripping Springs (2-1)CLASS 5A DIVISION I1. Aledo (4-0)2. Longview (3-1)3. Mansfield Timberview (4-0)4. Port Arthur Memorial (3-0)5. Fulshear (3-0)6. Denton Ryan (3-0)7. Smithson Valley (3-1)8. Red Oak (4-0)9. PSJA North (4-0)10. Frisco Lone Star (2-1)CLASS 5A DIVISION II1. Melissa (4-0)2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0)3. Frisco Emerson (4-0)4. Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0)5. Midlothian Heritage (4-0)6. Texarkana Texas (4-0)7. Port Neches-Groves (2-1)8. South Oak Cliff (2-2)9. Lovejoy (3-1)10. Belton (4-0)CLASS 4A DIVISION I1. Tyler Chapel Hull (4-0)2. China Spring (3-1)3. Boerne (3-1)4. Celina (4-0)5. Anna (2-1)6. Kilgore (3-1)7. Brownwood (4-0)8. Lubbock Estacado (4-0)9. Iowa Colony (4-0)10. La Vernia (4-0) Featured Local Savings For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Botany Sports Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4 Cowboys Foe Moves Budda Baker The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Marcus Johnson DFW Pro Sports 'Game-Wrecker!' Tony Romo Praises Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rangers Face Critical Test vs. Red Sox LISTEN: Mavs Training Camp Preview; Luka & Kyrie Redemption Tour? Star Local News Stories McKinney High School coach returned to duties as of Sept. 9 Up, up and away! H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will be aglow starting Sept. 21 ‘A city within a city’: Work continues to bring 3.2K-acre Legacy Hills development to life in Celina Frisco police respond to burglaries and more between Sept. 4-10 This Mesquite band director will be marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads CITY OF COPPELL POOR RICHARD'S CAFE TEXAS LOTTO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB CO WINCO FOODS TURRENTINE BANK OZK PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING Bulletin
