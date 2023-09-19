Celina FB

Celina junior Harrison Williams carries the ball during Friday's non-district game against Anna.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Here are this week's high school football state rankings, per Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded. Only classifications that include schools from SLM markets are included.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments