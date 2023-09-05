featured spotlight Texas high school football state rankings (Week of Sept. 4) By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 5, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Prosper is 2-0 to begin the 2023 season and ranked inside the state's top 10 in Class 6A. Rick Rogers / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here are this week's high school football state rankings, per Dave Campbell's Texas Football.Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded. Only classifications that include schools from SLM markets are included.CLASS 6A1. Duncanville (2-0)2. Galena Park North Shore (2-0)3. DeSoto (1-0)4. Austin Westlake (2-0)5. Austin Vandegrift (2-0)6. Southlake Carroll (2-0)7. Humble Atascocita (2-0)8. Lake Travis (2-0)9. Prosper (2-0)10. Katy (1-1)11. Denton Guyer (1-1)12. North Crowley (2-0)13. Klein Collins (2-0)14. Humble Summer Creek (2-0)15. Cibolo Steele (1-1)16. McKinney (2-0)17. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2-0)18. Pflugerville Weiss (2-0)19. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0)20. Fort Bend Hightower (2-0)21. Houston Lamar (2-0)22. Cypress Bridgeland (2-0)23. Spring Westfield (1-1)24. Highland Park (2-0)25. Midland Legacy (2-0)CLASS 5A DIVISION I1. Aledo (2-0)2. Longview (1-1)3. Mansfield Timberview (2-0)4. Port Arthur Memorial (2-0)5. Fulshear (2-0)6. Frisco Reedy (2-0)7. Denton Ryan (1-0)8. Smithson Valley (1-1)9. Abilene (2-0)10. PSJA North (2-0)CLASS 5A DIVISION II1. Melissa (2-0)2. South Oak Cliff (1-1)3. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0)4. Frisco Emerson (2-0)5. Lovejoy (2-0)6. Montgomery Lake Creek (2-0)7. Midlothian Heritage (2-0)8. Texarkana Texas (2-0)9. Port Neches-Groves (1-1)10. Liberty Hill (1-1)CLASS 4A DIVISION I1. Tyler Chapel Hull (2-0)2. Anna (2-0)3. China Spring (1-1)4. Boerne (1-1)5. Celina (2-0)6. Stephenville (1-1)7. Kilgore (1-1)8. Brownwood (2-0)9. Lubbock Estacado (2-0)10. Somerset (2-0) Featured Local Savings For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Ethnology Sports Politics Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2 'Close!' Cowboys ‘3-Headed Monster’ Healthy for Giants? The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games Cowboys Sign Giants Lineman in Roster 'Chess Match' DFW Pro Sports Cowboys BREAKING: Tyler Smith Needs MRI 'Exceptional Talent!' Giants Changes for Cowboys' Dak & Lamb? Eovaldi Returns Rangers-Astros Game 2 Star Local News Stories McKinney High School coach placed on administrative leave Frisco police, fire personnel and Plano Bomb Squad respond to 'suspicious object' at elementary school What does the future hold for the Dallas North Tollway? Here's what to know Frisco Fire Department responds to drowning Frisco police report burglary, theft incidents between Aug. 21-28 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads DUNGANS FLOORS FRISCO CHAMBER OF COMMERECE TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING NCTCOG COPPELL CHAMBER OF COMMERECE BANK OZK NCTCOG Bulletin
