Prosper FB vs Sasche_15.JPG

Prosper is 2-0 to begin the 2023 season and ranked inside the state's top 10 in Class 6A.

 Rick Rogers / Staff Photo

Here are this week's high school football state rankings, per Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded. Only classifications that include schools from SLM markets are included.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments